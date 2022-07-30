U.S. poised to deliver bumper crop

The United States is poised to deliver a bumper spring wheat crop that could help relieve global shortfalls caused by turmoil in the Black Sea.

Fields in North Dakota, the top wheat-producing U.S. state, are forecast to yield a record 49.1 bushels per acre, according to a final estimate by the Wheat Quality Council.

The world is counting heavily on American farm supplies to help refill grain silos as Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks more than a quarter of global wheat exports.

Weather woes caused growers to plant the crop later than normal, which makes harvests vulnerable to late-season problems. This year's spring wheat has been under close watch for potential problems after plantings were slowed by downpours and flooding throughout the northern Plains. The delays followed last year's severe drought.

Farmers were able to catch up, however, and largely favorable weather since then has eased supply worries. The crop's outlook for North Dakota is slightly below the Agriculture Department's initial yield estimate of 51 bushels an acre, a jump from last year's 33.5 bushels an acre.