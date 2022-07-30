U.S. says Russian spread propaganda

WASHINGTON -- A Russian operative under the supervision of one of the Kremlin's main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Friday.

In this case, the authorities say, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov from 2014 through March 2021 recruited political groups in Florida, Georgia and California and directed them to spread pro-Russia talking points.

"As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the head of the Justice Department's national security division, said in a statement.

Ionov worked under the supervision of the Russia's Federal Security Service -- which conducts domestic intelligence and counterintelligence activities -- and reported his activities back to the agency, prosecutors say. He is the founder and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, a Moscow-based group that prosecutors say is funded by the Russian government and advocates for a fully sovereign Russia.

The indictment, in federal court in Tampa, charges him with conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Ionov is not currently in custody and appears unlikely to stand trial in the U.S.

Separately on Friday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ionov, accusing him of efforts to "manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners."

The indictment does not identify by name any of the organizations Ionov sought to recruit, but it does describe one of them as a St. Petersburg, Fla., group whose leaders were aware that Ionov and his group were agents of a foreign government.

Prosecutors say Ionov in 2015 directed the group to write a petition alleging that the U.S. had committed genocide against African people in America, and send it to the United Nations, the White House and change.org.

The petition, which is still available online, is labeled as being from the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist organization. Representatives from the group said the FBI raided their center Friday.

Akile Anai, who describes herself as director of agitation and propaganda for the African People's Socialist Party, said agents took her cellphone and laptop computer on Friday in addition to raiding the Uhuru House.

Anai said her organization had never received money from Ionov or any other members of the Russian intelligence service. Members of the Uhuru movement first met Ionov in Russia when they were invited to an anti-globalization conference.

Officials alleged Friday that Ionov sought to inject himself into local politics in by supporting group members for office. The candidates lost.

Any money the campaigns received outside the U.S. was returned, Anai said.

Prosecutors say Ionov also exercised control of a separate organization in California that promoted secession by the state from the rest of the U.S, and helped fund a 2018 demonstration at the state capitol building. According to the indictment, he sent news coverage about the California secession movement to one of his FSB contacts and said the officer had asked for "turmoil" and "there you go."

More recently, prosecutors say, Ionov paid for the travel of an unnamed group to fly from Atlanta to San Francisco to join a protest outside a social media company in California that placed content restrictions on posts supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The case is part of a much broader Justice Department crackdown on foreign influence operations aimed at shaping public opinion in the U.S.

Russian government officials, and state-run media, often highlight anti-government protests in the U.S. and other Western countries, prominently commenting on political and social discord, racial riots, labor demonstrations, and mass shootings. The officials contrast the happenings in the U.S. with what they claim is the lack of such unrest in Russia.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press.