Washington Regional ends drive-thru covid vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE -- Drive-thru covid-19 vaccinations are no longer available at Washington Regional Medical Center.

The nonprofit health organization announced Friday it would end the drive-thru vaccinations at its covid-19 clinic later that afternoon.

Washington Regional will continue offering the vaccines at its urgent care locations and most of its primary care clinics, according to a news release.

Every Wednesday, its urgent care clinics in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale will give the Moderna vaccine to people who are at least 18 years old, according to Washington Regional's website. People can walk in or make appointments on the website to receive a shot.

Washington Regional has administered over 43,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines, the release states.

In Arkansas, 1,650,463 people, or 58% of the population over the age of 4, have been fully immunized against covid-19, according to the state's Department of Health.