Wisconsin hopeful drops out of race

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear front-runner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate. Johnson, who had not commented on the two other drop-outs, weighed in after Godlewski left the race.

"Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate," Johnson tweeted. "Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution."

Barnes, 35, would become the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. He served two terms in the state Legislature before being elected lieutenant governor in 2018. Barnes opted against seeking a second term with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to instead run for Senate.

Godlewski's decision to leave the race came after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out Monday and Barnes' top rival, Alex Lasry, followed suit Wednesday. Godlewski and Nelson had been trailing Barnes and Lasry by double digits in public polling.