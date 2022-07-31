2 bodies in fire spur homicide probe

State police investigators are investigating the deaths of two people found in a Jackson County house fire Friday night as homicides, according to a Saturday news release from Arkansas State Police.

The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found around 8:30 p.m. after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a house on Arkansas 37 near Beedeville, south of Newport. The two lived in the house, police said.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but the Jackson County sheriff's office requested state police investigators investigate it as a homicide.

That process, which will see agents work to pinpoint the cause and origin of the fatal blaze, was ongoing Saturday.