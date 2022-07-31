3 people arrested

after car searched

Little Rock police arrested three people Friday on gun and drug charges including counts involving a weapon that, officers say, had been illegally modified to fully automatic fire.

Officers stopped the vehicle the three were riding in around 6 p.m. Friday on suspicion of fictitious tags, but ended up searching the vehicle because of the suspected odor of marijuana coming from inside.

The search turned up suspected marijuana and several guns, including one that had an illegal "switch" modification that would allow it to fire in fully automatic mode, the report states.

Police arrested Zatone Jones, 18, of Jacksonville, who was driving, and passengers Tadarius Morgan, 18, of Little Rock, and Arrevion Pearson, 20, also of Little Rock.

Jones is charged with two counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, one count of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, two drug possession charges and a paraphernalia charge, all felonies.

Morgan is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, a drug paraphernalia charge and two drug possession charges, all felonies.

Pearson, who was reportedly sitting where the modified pistol was found, is charged with felony criminal use of a prohibited weapon.