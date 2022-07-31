6 Girl Scouts from state receive scholarships

Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas has selected six students for scholarships.

Lana McCorkle of Little Rock is the recipient of the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship.

McCorkle, daughter of Ginger and Grady McCorkle and member of Troop 6499, has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. McCorkle will be attending Hendrix University in the fall, majoring in Biology.

She was chosen for a $2,100 Gold Award Scholarship for her project, "Let's Volley! Volleyball Guidance for Youth," a volleyball camp program established through Life Skills for Youth, an organization that offers after-school and summer programming for underprivileged children.

McCorkle found out that there was a variety of activities offered for children but not enough staff training. By teaching staff about volleyball, fundamentals, and specific skills and drills, the volleyball camp program will ensure the sport's future at the Life Skills for Youth organization, the organization said.

Girl Scouts-Diamonds has also awarded five $1,000 Diamonds Graduating Senior Scholarships. The recipients are:

• Haley Draeger of Sherwood. Draeger, daughter of Justin and Paula Draeger, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 6577 for 12 years. Draeger will attend Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., majoring in materials science and minoring in leadership development.

• Lindsey Garrettson of Fort Smith. Garrettson, daughter of Dwight Garrettson, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 4372 for 15 years. Garrettson will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, majoring in environmental engineering and minoring in Spanish.

• Claire Green of North Little Rock. Green, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Green, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 6577 for eight years. Green will attend Mississippi State University, majoring in biochemistry with a concentration in entomology.

• Blair King of Scott. King, daughter of Wanda and John King, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 6659 for 13 years. King will attend Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, majoring in biology.

• Mackenzie Jackson of Rogers. Jackson is also the recipient of the 2022 Today's Cookie CEO Scholarship, worth $1,250. Jackson, daughter of Deborah and Sean Jackson, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 5851 for 12 years. Jackson will attend Southern Methodist University, majoring in mechanical engineering.