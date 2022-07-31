Arkansas covid deaths jump by 12 Saturday, marking largest 1-day increase in nearly four months

Arkansas reported 12 covid-19 deaths Saturday, marking the largest one-day jump in reported deaths from the virus since April 4.

Since March 2020, there have been 11,719 covid-19 deaths in the state. The death count went up by 46 over the past week, with the rolling 7-day average for covid-19 deaths being 6.57. It is the highest average since April 9, a week with 54 reported covid-19 deaths.

Arkansas also reported 1,248 new cases of covid-19 Saturday, bringing the total recorded number of cases in the state since March 2020 to 903,555. The number of new cases reported Saturday increased by 278 since last Saturday and surpassed 900,000 Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases Saturday was 1,226, an increase of 40 since Friday's rolling average. The state reported 8,580 total cases last week.

The number of active cases increased by 67 Saturday for a total of 16,082 active cases statewide. However, the number of active cases decreased by 709 since last Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 875,524 recovered cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. This number increased by 9,243 Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized as a result of the virus Saturday was 417, remaining the same since Friday. The number of hospitalizations increased by 30 since July 23, when there were 387 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state.

This week, the number of people in the state's hospitals with covid-19 rose every day for five days before falling by 18 on Friday.

There were 84 patients in intensive care with covid-19 Saturday, consistent with Friday's report, but the number increased by 16 since last Saturday. The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals' intensive care units reached a four-month high Thursday then fell by four to 84.

The number of patients on ventilators was 24, also remaining the same as Friday. The number increased by six since last Saturday.

Hospitals aren't required to report these numbers during the weekend.

There were 1,650,925 people in the state who had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The number of fully vaccinated people increased by 2,517 since the previous week.

The state had administered booster shots to 801,100 people with an additional 9,672 shots reported since a week earlier.