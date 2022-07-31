Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE 6:20 MAN by David Baldacci. When his ex-girlfriend turns up dead in his office building, an entry-level investment analyst delves into the halls of economic power.

2. THE IT GIRL by Ruth Ware. A decade after her first year at Oxford, an expectant mother looks into the mystery of her former best friend's death.

3. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET by Elin Hilderbrand. The new general manager of a hotel far from its Gilded Age heyday deals with the complicated pasts of her guests and staff.

4. SPARRING PARTNERS by John Grisham. Three novellas: "Homecoming," "Strawberry Moon" and "Sparring Partners."

5. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

6. UPGRADE by Blake Crouch. Logan Ramsay's genome has been hacked, and he is the only person who can prevent this from happening to the public at large.

7. RISING TIGER by Brad Thor. The 21st book in the Scot Harvath series. The American spy faces dangers on a mission in an unfamiliar culture.

8. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

10. HORSE by Geraldine Brooks. The story of a racehorse, an enslaved groom, and an itinerant painter reverberates in three different eras.

Nonfiction

1. TANQUERAY by Stephanie Johnson and Brandon Stanton. A profile of a performer who was a well-known burlesque dancer in New York City.

2. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVITUDE by Mark Leibovich. A staff writer at The Atlantic details how some Republicans shifted their loyalty to Donald Trump.

3. BATTLE FOR THE AMERICAN MIND by Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin. The "Fox & Friends Weekend" host makes his case for what he calls classical Christian education.

4. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

5. HAPPY-GO-LUCKY by David Sedaris. The humorist portrays personal and public upheavals of his life in its seventh decade and the world in the time of a pandemic.

6. LEADERSHIP by Henry Kissinger. The former secretary of state profiles the statecraft strategies of Richard Nixon, Margaret Thatcher and others.

7. JAMES PATTERSON by James Patterson. The author's life, from growing up in small-town New York to working in the advertising industry to becoming a successful storyteller.

8. KILLING THE KILLERS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 11th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives an account of the global war against terrorists.

9. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father who is the leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

10. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer Prize–winning science writer explains the sensory perceptions and ways of communication used by a variety of animals.

Paperback fiction

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback fiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

5. THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell.

Source: The New York Times