Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
July 14
Ryan and Ana Brooks, Little Rock, son.
Dominique Murphy and David Spears, Bryant, son.
July 15
Chase and Jennifer Dillon, Little Rock, daughter.
Andrew and Amanda Carroll, Little Rock, son.
Michael and Jessie Strack, Maumelle, daughter.
July 16
Lynze Christopher, Jonesboro, daughter.
July 17
Joy Yarbrough and Drew Zuerlein, Little Rock, son.
July 18
Shania Bailey and Shamiron Hayes, Little Rock, daughter.
Joseph and Ashley Kaminski, North Little Rock, daughter.
July 19
Ronald and Elizabeth Goodwin, Sherwood, son.
Chamire Campbell and Cedric Poole, Pine Bluff, son.
Bryan and Shayla Bogan, Alexander, son.
July 22
Latasha Walker and Patrick Jarrett, North Little Rock, daughter.
July 24
Ali Duerksen, Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
June 2
John and Catherine Robben, Little Rock, son.
June 3
Ernie and Alexis Vaughn, Paragould, son.
June 4
Destanie Young, Little Rock, daughter.
June 5
Hannah Bollinger and Matthew McKee, Little Rock, son.
Mark and Courtney Lambert, Little Rock, daughter.
June 6
Terrian Boston, Little Rock, daughter.
Cynthia Overton and Demond Ivey, Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
June 7
Victoria and Chassity Burton, Pine Bluff, daughter.
June 8
Joseph and Kaitlin McMillen, Austin, daughter.
June 10
Jakayla Strickland, Little Rock, daughter.
June 11
Delmy Recinos, Bauxite, daughter.
June 13
Johnnie and Antoinette James, Little Rock, son.
June 14
William, Jr., and Taylor Scott, Mena, twin son and daughter.
June 17
Antwoine and Brittany Parks, Sherwood, son.
June 18
Isaac and Andrea Summer, Benton, son.
June 19
Carson and Madison Grant, Batesville, son.
June 22
Que'drionna Russell and Garrett Henderson, Little Rock, son.
June 23
Sean and Heidi Stewart, Hot Springs, daughter.
Grace Culwell, North Little Rock, daughter.
June 24
Vionia Arrowood, Alexander, son.
Camille Conley, Jacksonville, son.
Shannon Young and Eric Hampshire, Malvern, son.
June 25
Michael and Meredith Troeger, Little Rock, son.
June 28
LaShondra McCwen and Markell Thomas, Mabelvale, son.
June 30
Nick and Amanda Bohon, Mabelvale, son.
Kevin and Courtney Medlin, Little Rock, son.