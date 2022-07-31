Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 14

Ryan and Ana Brooks, Little Rock, son.

Dominique Murphy and David Spears, Bryant, son.

July 15

Chase and Jennifer Dillon, Little Rock, daughter.

Andrew and Amanda Carroll, Little Rock, son.

Michael and Jessie Strack, Maumelle, daughter.

July 16

Lynze Christopher, Jonesboro, daughter.

July 17

Joy Yarbrough and Drew Zuerlein, Little Rock, son.

July 18

Shania Bailey and Shamiron Hayes, Little Rock, daughter.

Joseph and Ashley Kaminski, North Little Rock, daughter.

July 19

Ronald and Elizabeth Goodwin, Sherwood, son.

Chamire Campbell and Cedric Poole, Pine Bluff, son.

Bryan and Shayla Bogan, Alexander, son.

July 22

Latasha Walker and Patrick Jarrett, North Little Rock, daughter.

July 24

Ali Duerksen, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

June 2

John and Catherine Robben, Little Rock, son.

June 3

Ernie and Alexis Vaughn, Paragould, son.

June 4

Destanie Young, Little Rock, daughter.

June 5

Hannah Bollinger and Matthew McKee, Little Rock, son.

Mark and Courtney Lambert, Little Rock, daughter.

June 6

Terrian Boston, Little Rock, daughter.

Cynthia Overton and Demond Ivey, Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

June 7

Victoria and Chassity Burton, Pine Bluff, daughter.

June 8

Joseph and Kaitlin McMillen, Austin, daughter.

June 10

Jakayla Strickland, Little Rock, daughter.

June 11

Delmy Recinos, Bauxite, daughter.

June 13

Johnnie and Antoinette James, Little Rock, son.

June 14

William, Jr., and Taylor Scott, Mena, twin son and daughter.

June 17

Antwoine and Brittany Parks, Sherwood, son.

June 18

Isaac and Andrea Summer, Benton, son.

June 19

Carson and Madison Grant, Batesville, son.

June 22

Que'drionna Russell and Garrett Henderson, Little Rock, son.

June 23

Sean and Heidi Stewart, Hot Springs, daughter.

Grace Culwell, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 24

Vionia Arrowood, Alexander, son.

Camille Conley, Jacksonville, son.

Shannon Young and Eric Hampshire, Malvern, son.

June 25

Michael and Meredith Troeger, Little Rock, son.

June 28

LaShondra McCwen and Markell Thomas, Mabelvale, son.

June 30

Nick and Amanda Bohon, Mabelvale, son.

Kevin and Courtney Medlin, Little Rock, son.