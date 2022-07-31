Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Clark Contractors, 1300 Centerview Drive, Little Rock, $3,009,750.

Nabholz Construction, 10815 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $1,354,230.

L. R. Mourning Co., 4111 S. University Ave., $700,000.

Eco Construction, 11700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $600,000.

VCC, LLC., 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $500,000.

Jay Cooper, 7415 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

Mulhearn Wilson Constructors, Inc., 3700 Cantrell Road U-903, Little Rock, $208,000.

Mulhearn Wilson Constructors, Inc., 3700 Cantrell Road U-904, Little Rock, $208,000.

Tim Schenk, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy., Little Rock, $157,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10801 Executive Center Drive, Little Rock, $116,523.

Chelsea Peniston, 314 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $85,000.

Austin Construction, 10810 Executive Center Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

RQM Construction, 21, Haywood Court, Little Rock, $900,000.

Hines Home, LLC., 204 Falstone Cove, Little Rock, $730,300.

Goodnight Construction, 14 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $434,000.

CJE Construction, LLC., 2824 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $350,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, 125 Booker St., Little Rock, $241,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC., 215 Normandy Road, Little Rock, $180,000.

Nathan Braden, 2200 Wolfe St., Little Rock, $180,000.