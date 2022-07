The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 220 Broadway St., commercial, Millionaire Motors, 12 a.m. July 26, property value at $95,600.

72204

• 4421 W. 23rd St., residential, Brenda Riddle, 10 a.m. July 22, property valued at $550.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Markia Collins, 11:33 p.m. July 23, property valued at $250.

• 3901 S. University Ave., commercial, Family Dollar, 1:15 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

• 6818 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Jashim Mohammad, 12 a.m. July 26, property value unknown.

• 1800 S. Monroe St., residential, Jocelyn McKay, 7:46 a.m. July 27, property valued at $1,000.

• 57 Purdue Cir., residential, Talisha Brown, 12 a.m. July 28, property valued at $201.

72205

• 101 Ellis Dr., residential, Michelle King, 9:40 a.m. July 22, property value unknown.

• 601 Brookside Dr., residential, Deserae Summons, 6:30 p.m. July 22, property value unknown.

• 803 N. Van Buren St., residential, Paul Degarmo, 7:12 p.m. July 23, property value unknown.

• 101 N. Van Buren St., commercial, Exxon, 2:46 a.m. July 25, property valued at $15,601.

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Bianca Williams, 7 p.m. July 28, property valued at $15

72206

• 2222 S. Chester St., residential, Nat Conway, 2 a.m. July 23, property valued at $201.

• 2700 S. Izard St., residential, Sanford Tollette, 12 p.m. July 23, property valued at $1,110.

• 1801 Broadway St., commercial, City Pharmacy, 4:52 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

• 1701 S. Arch St., residential, Denis Hendrix, 11:42 p.m. July 26, property valued at $61.

•2205 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Summit Energy, 6:30 a.m. July 28, property valued at $500.

72207

• 7111 Indiana Ave., commercial, Normandy Place Apartments, 11:30 a.m. July 19, property valued at $570.

72209

• 8824 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 3:56 a.m. July 23, property valued at $155.

• 8717 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Evolution Wireless, 6:25 a.m. July 24, property valued at $1,735.

• 5404 63rd Ave., residential, Rigoberto Revuelta, 12 a.m. July 25, property valued at $1,080.

• 5813 Baseline Road, residential, Justin Seville, 12 a.m. July 26, property valued at $361.

• 8701 I-30, residential, Oshaonia Hicks, 12:30 p.m. July 26, property value unknown.

• 7601 N. Chicot Road, residential, Kenneth Nix, 3 a.m. July 27, property value unknown.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Tamara Sims, 12:39 p.m. July 28, property value unknown.

72210

• 15 Nandina Cir., residential, Yorlanda McDowell, 12:38 a.m. July 24, property valued at $1,401.

72212

• 24 Wickford Lane, residential, Pamela Caldwell, 1:36 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

72227

• 9600 Satterfield Dr., commercial, Towne Oaks, 12:49 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

•400 N. Palm St., residential, Edna Holmes, 11 p.m. July 23, property valued at $160.

•417 W. 23rd St., residential, Shala Jones, 5:50 p.m. July 26, property valued at $750.

•400 N. Palm St., residential, Gina McGhee and Sandra Reynolds, 1:30 a.m. July 26, property valued at $936.

•2923 E. Lincoln Ave., residential, Ida Deron and Delissa Bridgeforth, 5:10 a.m. July 26, property valued at $100.

•408 W. 16th St., residential, Raequel Coleman, 12 a.m. July 26, property valued at $800.

•1602 Sycamore St., residential, Robbie Robinson, 5:15 a.m. July 26, property valued at $2,200.

•400 N. Palm St., residential, Roneika Manning, 10:03 p.m. July 26, property valued at $879.

•520 Maple St., residential, Matthew Scheuter, 10 p.m. July 27, property valued at $60.

•1423 W. Long 17th St., residential, Bridgett Walker, 1:23 p.m. July 28, property valued at $1,300.

72116

•4541 Fairway Ave., commercial, Moore and Robinson Goodyear, 1:45 a.m. July 26, property value unknown.

•4929 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Iesha Jones, 6:45 p.m. July 26, property valued at $3,870.

72117

•7820 Highway 70, commercial, Arkansas Wholesale Auto, 11:30 p.m. July 23, property valued at $4,100.

•11046 Highway 165, commercial, Dollar General Store, 4:40 a.m. July 24, property valued at $701.

72118

•3500 Cooks Landing Road, residential, Anthony and Heather Owen, 4 p.m. July 26, property valued at $1,150.

•14 Perin Road, residential, Ronnie Benson, 12 p.m. July 26, property valued at $9,500.