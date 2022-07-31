Business people

ADVERTISING

Brian Lee has joined Hot Springs ad agency Sixty One Celsius as a copywriter.

BANKING

James Futrell has joined Stone Bank as a senior credit analyst and April Chapman has joined the bank as a Small Business Administration loan closer.

Arvest Bank has promoted April Lafferty to the position of business banker II in Cabot.

EDUCATION

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine appointed Jessica Snowden, M.D., vice dean for research.

GOVERNMENT

Madeline Roberts has joined Pulaski County Government as its new director of communications.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by email to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.