Carin Schoppmeyer: Humane Society digs dogs; Art of Wine funds WAC





Humane Society of the Ozarks patrons and their pups gathered July 17 for the Dog Days of Summer benefit at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale, where they enjoyed wine and food, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the society.

"Humane Society of the Ozarks promotes the humane and ethical treatment of all animals through education and advocacy [and has been] serving pets and families in Northwest Arkansas since 1946," the nonprofit organization's mission states.

Next up for the society is the 14th annual Putt for Paws on Aug. 13 at Lokomotion Family Fun Park and Foghorn's on Green Acres in Fayetteville.

Proceeds from events help support the society's programs, which include outreach for pet owners who can't afford emergency treatment, a low-cost spay and neuter program with area veterinarians, shelter rescue and outreach, adoption awareness and prevention of cruelty.

The Walton Arts Center's Winemaker's Dinner returned July 19 for an evening that included "a six-course collaborative dinner created by Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella's Table, paired with award-winning and highly rated wines by E&J Gallo."

Organizers say: "Proceeds from the Art of Wine Festival support Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts presenting organization serving the region for more than 28 years. Each year, more than 195,000 community members experience a variety of performing arts at Walton Arts Center, and approximately 45,000 schoolchildren and teachers in Arkansas participate in our arts education and outreach programs."

This year's Art of Wine event sponsors were Liquor World, E&J Gallo, Greenwood Gearhart, Samsung, L'Oreal, Hershey and Choctaw Casino. Participating Uncorked! distributors are Arkansas Wine & Spirits, Central Distributors, Deep Branch Winery, De Nux Distributors, Moon Distributors, Post Winery, Rock Town Distillery, Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery, Southern Glazer's and Wiederkehr Winery.

The deadline is approaching for Northwest Arkansas artists to submit works for the Walton Arts Center's second annual "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time," a juried exhibition directed and curated by local artist Kathy Thompson featuring works and artists from Northwest Arkansas. The exhibition will be in the Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

"Local and regional artists are invited to submit works in the following mediums: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics, crafts, fashion and illustrations. Content and theme are unspecified. Artists must be 18 or older. Works must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2021. Submissions due by Aug. 15."

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Humane Society of the Ozarks board members Alison Kimbrough (from left), Amber Johnson, Chase Jackson, Desi Keel, Shannon McMasters and Andrew White, with Darla (from left), Poppy, Tyro and Nallie, welcome HSO supporters to the Dog Days of Summer benefit July 17 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale. Darla, Tyro and Nallie are all available for adoption.. For more information, visit hsozarks.org/adoptable-pets (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Todd and Courtney Judy (from left), Jeremy Cutler and Kristin Short and Kathy and Joe Farnan help support the Walton Arts Center at the Winemaker's Dinner on July 19. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lindsey and Brock Gearhart stand for a photo at the Winemaker's Dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Allie (from left), Samantha Barnes and Whitney Barns enjoy Dog Days of Summer on July 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jerry and Kim Vest (from left) and Kenton and Jennifer Ross visit at the Winemaker's Dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nate and Tina Hodne (from left), Sarah Diebold and Kim Dutton gather at the Winemaker's Dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Walton Arts Center Chief Operating Officer Jeff Mann and Janyl Rudloff enjoy the Winemaker's Dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Patty and Serrhel Adams help support the Walton Arts Center on July 19 in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jerry Davis (left) and Brandon Williams enjoy the Winemaker's Dinner. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Sarah and Ryan Stalder, with Duke, attend Dog Days of Summer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



At a Glance

Dog Days of Summer

What: Dogs and their people spent the afternoon outdoors while enjoying wine and food from Sassafras, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

When: July 17

Where: Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale

Next

Putt for Paws

What: Miniature golf, live music, raffle, lunch, after party

When: Aug. 13 Miniature golf — 9-11:30 a.m.; after party — 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Miniature golf — Lokomotion Family Fun Park; after party Foghorn’s on Green Acres in Fayetteville

Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org

Winemaker’s Dinner

Who: Walton Arts Center

What: The tasting dinner opened the Art of Wine Festival.

When: July 19

Where: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

Information: (479) 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org



