Carin Schoppmeyer: Humane Society digs dogs; Art of Wine funds WAC

Humane Society of the Ozarks patrons and their pups gathered July 17 for the Dog Days of Summer benefit at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale, where they enjoyed wine and food, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the society.
"Humane Society of the Ozarks promotes the humane and ethical treatment of all animals through education and advocacy [and has been] serving pets and families in Northwest Arkansas since 1946," the nonprofit organization's mission states.
Next up for the society is the 14th annual Putt for Paws on Aug. 13 at Lokomotion Family Fun Park and Foghorn's on Green Acres in Fayetteville.
Proceeds from events help support the society's programs, which include outreach for pet owners who can't afford emergency treatment, a low-cost spay and neuter program with area veterinarians, shelter rescue and outreach, adoption awareness and prevention of cruelty.
The Walton Arts Center's Winemaker's Dinner returned July 19 for an evening that included "a six-course collaborative dinner created by Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella's Table, paired with award-winning and highly rated wines by E&J Gallo."
Organizers say: "Proceeds from the Art of Wine Festival support Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts presenting organization serving the region for more than 28 years. Each year, more than 195,000 community members experience a variety of performing arts at Walton Arts Center, and approximately 45,000 schoolchildren and teachers in Arkansas participate in our arts education and outreach programs."
This year's Art of Wine event sponsors were Liquor World, E&J Gallo, Greenwood Gearhart, Samsung, L'Oreal, Hershey and Choctaw Casino. Participating Uncorked! distributors are Arkansas Wine & Spirits, Central Distributors, Deep Branch Winery, De Nux Distributors, Moon Distributors, Post Winery, Rock Town Distillery, Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery, Southern Glazer's and Wiederkehr Winery.
The deadline is approaching for Northwest Arkansas artists to submit works for the Walton Arts Center's second annual "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time," a juried exhibition directed and curated by local artist Kathy Thompson featuring works and artists from Northwest Arkansas. The exhibition will be in the Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.
"Local and regional artists are invited to submit works in the following mediums: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics, crafts, fashion and illustrations. Content and theme are unspecified. Artists must be 18 or older. Works must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2021. Submissions due by Aug. 15."
At a Glance
Dog Days of Summer
What: Dogs and their people spent the afternoon outdoors while enjoying wine and food from Sassafras, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Humane Society of the Ozarks.
When: July 17
Where: Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale
Next
Putt for Paws
What: Miniature golf, live music, raffle, lunch, after party
When: Aug. 13 Miniature golf — 9-11:30 a.m.; after party — 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Miniature golf — Lokomotion Family Fun Park; after party Foghorn’s on Green Acres in Fayetteville
Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org
Winemaker’s Dinner
Who: Walton Arts Center
What: The tasting dinner opened the Art of Wine Festival.
When: July 19
Where: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
Information: (479) 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org