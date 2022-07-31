Club news: ‘U.S. Grant’ visits Cooper Chapel

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 and will feature the Benton County Fair Committee. The topic is "Master Gardeners' Contribution to the County Fair."

Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. The program will be a presentation by Dr. Curt Fields, who will appear as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

Fields has been acclaimed for his portrayals of Grant in numerous historical programs at various venues, including in the official National Park Service film at Appomattox Court House.

The program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed to defray speaker expenses.

Information: dkp55@ymail.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The program will be "Keyboard Shortcuts in Windows," presented by Joel Ewing. Many common actions may be requested by a keyboard shortcut alternative to the mouse that may be easier and quicker under the right circumstances. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for August:

• Aug. 18: 9-11 a.m. Basic Computer Knowledge: What is a Computer? with Joel Ewing;

• Aug. 24: 4-6 p.m. Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1, with Justin Sell.

Next Help Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 and 17.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers will hold their monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library. Anyone interested in mail art and preserving letter writing is welcome to join.

Information: Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Caroline Casselberry on "Crossroads in Life: When life throws you a curve ball." The special feature will be Andrea Conway Brack on "Staging Your Home for Sale."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Aug. 5. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at (479) 366-7562 or text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516 or email Marsha at golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

This month Susan Johnson will be teaching a class using colored pencils. She will supply the black paper for the project. Colors to be used are red, green, orange and white. Please bring white graphite paper for tracing the pattern. Some colored pencils are available, but if you have a set, please bring them with you with a pencil sharpener.

The Ozark Creative Artists group offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus is in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass section. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

Visitors are invited to join rehearsals from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

With the closing of Riordan Hall for remodeling, the Woodcarvers Club display cabinet has been permanently moved to the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The club will be rotating displays of its members' work over time. Visitors are welcome to view the display during open hours at the museum, Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

