Parole board to meet

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 at the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The board will meet to deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 5, Aug. 10, Aug. 12, Aug. 15, Aug. 19, Aug. 24, Aug. 26, Aug. 29, Aug. 30, and Aug. 31 in the office of Chairman John Felts at the same site. Pursuant to State law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. Pursuant to State law, victim input is privileged. Victim input meetings are closed to the public. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/.

Desha County book deadline extended

The deadline has been extended to submit entries for the Desha County History and Families, Vol. I book, according to a news release.

Dozens of families have submitted their free family histories. Many have expressed a need for more time to prepare their family histories, so the book committee and publisher have agreed to extend the deadline for family history submissions to Oct. 30. New brochures with updated sample family histories and other details will be available in early August.

"The book committee of Gibbs Ferguson, Darlene Stevens, Sharron Camden, and Mary Jo Tucker would like to thank everyone who has submitted a family history thus far," according to the release.

Anyone needing help writing their family history may email DeshaCountyBook@AcclaimPress.com or contact Darlene Stevens at (870) 866-5821.

Family histories up to 500 words and photo are free, and every submission received is included in the book with no purchase necessary.

Books are only available on a pre-sale basis, and limited copies will be printed.

"If you want a copy of the book as well as submitting a family history, please send payment and history together," according to the release.

The only way to guarantee you can buy a copy is to buy it now for only $59.95 standard cover, or $89.95 leather cover, by calling the publisher, Acclaim Press, at (573) 472-9800, or visiting their website, www.acclaimpress.com.