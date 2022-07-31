Corps not budging on water management issues

One year later, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is no closer to fixing water control issues at Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area.

About this time in 2021, the Game and Fish Commission presented proposed solutions to alleviate the effects of sustained, prolonged flooding at the popular duck hunting area in Northeast Arkansas.

As at Bayou Meto WMA, Black River WMA has been compromised by misguided water management policy and faulty design of its water control infrastructure. Correcting the problems will require installing modern structures to facilitate water movement and rebuilding the area's levees.

In July 2021, the commission awaited approval for various hydrology models before work could proceed. Brad Carner, the commission's deputy director, said he expected the models to be approved by October or November 2021. He is still waiting.

In 2001, AGFC director Austin Booth attempted to resolve the impasse privately with Col. Eric Noe, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District. At the time, Booth, a former officer in the U.S. Marines, said his pitch to Noe was that "two combat veterans should be able to sit down together and work out a solution."

At the meeting, the Corps insisted that the Game and Fish Commission sign an agreement to hold the Corps harmless from any further damages at WMAs.

Evidently, the Corps is still sore from having lost a $13 million lawsuit against the Game and Fish Commission for timber damage at Black River WMA. Timber was damaged at Black River WMA because the Corps had chronically deviated from its operational management plan at Clearwater Lake in Missouri, which caused flooding downstream at times when timber was vulnerable.

This is curious because many of the people that worked for the Corps' Little Rock District and the Game and Fish Commission from that era have long retired. Not many people remember it.

Furthermore, $13 million is a very small number in relation to the federal budget. In federal terms, it's not a number that would engender a grudge.

One person that does remain from that era is Jim Goodhart, the Game and Fish Commission's legal counsel. He argued the commission's case before the U.S. Supreme Court and won.

At that time, the Corps had offered considerably smaller settlement with the stipulation that the commission would hold the Corps harmless from further action. On a 4-3 vote, against the opposition of its director Loren Hitchcock, the commission rejected the settlement and authorized Goodhart to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Goodheart won, and he knows how to win again. He would not advise Booth or the commission to sign away its rights to the Corps to seek relief from Corps activities in the future.

Also, the Corps insisted that the Game and Fish Commission adjoin the Corps in lawsuits against future plaintiffs regarding the kind of takings issues that the Game and Fish Commission claimed.

The Corps' "hold harmless" gambit might have been a poison pill to sabotage the procedings. Legislators frequently add unacceptable provisions to legislation to make sure it has no chance of passing.

Also, the Game and Fish Commission would sacrifice a lot of goodwill if it were to join the Corps against other financially less capable plaintiffs in the same kinds of lawsuits.

At any rate, Noe is set to retire soon. He will be succeeded by another commander that probably has no knowledge of, nor any interest in the Game and Fish Commission's concerns.

In 2018, Nathaniel Keen, chief reservoir control engineer for the Corps' Little Rock District, informed me in stark terms that the Corps' hydropower and flood control mandates far overshadow the commission's timber concerns. In that context, the Corps is naturally inclined to obstruct any initiative that complicates its normal operating procedure.

Ultimately, if the commission hopes to get the concessions necessary to update Dave Donaldson Black River WMA, Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA and Bayou Meto WMA, it might have to choose self-preservation and the interests of its constituents over all other interests.