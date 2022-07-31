Crews step up survivor hunt in Kentucky





HINDMAN, Ky. -- The death toll in eastern Kentucky has risen to 25 people, including several children, as search-and-rescue teams continue scouring communities in the Appalachian foothills for survivors of devastating floods.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that rescue crews were scrambling to take advantage of the drier weather and ebbing floodwaters to locate the missing and whisk survivors to shelters ahead of more rainstorms forecast later today. But he warned of hazardous conditions, downed power lines and cellphone blackouts in many areas.

Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding. Some have lost almost everyone in their households, the Democratic governor said during a news conference.





"I'm worried that we're going to be finding bodies for weeks to come," he added. "Keep praying. I hope there are no more. We ought to expect there will be more loss."

The brown, muddy floodwaters destroyed homes and shocked residents -- many of whom escaped in boats or by clinging to roofs or tree branches -- as the state marked the disaster's third day.

National Guard troops from Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, state police and fish and wildlife officers searched for victims by land, air and boat. Crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats in Kentucky, Beshear said.





He said four children were among the dead, not six as earlier reported. But he said many areas are remote and swaths of areas lack water, electricity, gas, internet or cellphone service -- making it difficult for residents to call for help. His office has set up hotlines and email to report the missing.

About 18,000 utility customers in Kentucky remained without power Saturday, poweroutage.us reported.

President Joe Biden, Beshear and several counties have issued disaster declarations for communities battered by heavy rainfall and rising waters.

Statewide, 530 people were in shelters, including 142 people in state parks that were opening to people forced from their homes, Beshear said. More trailers were coming in from western Kentucky, areas that were destroyed by tornadoes last year.

Beshear said officials were working frantically to get as much done as floodwaters ebbed and some roads reopened Saturday. But he warned residents that they should prepare for more rain this afternoon, even though the storms were not expected to be as severe.

And he urged people to watch out for downed power lines and still-high water in some areas.

"Make sure you are in a safe place," he said. "I don't want to lose one more person.





"It's not fair that it's going to rain again. But it is," he said.

More than 5,600 people had donated to a relief fund, he said, raising more than $684,688. He said the money would go to victims, starting with funerals.

STRUGGLING CITY

In the rural city of Hindman, home to 600 people on Troublesome Creek in the eastern coalfields of Kentucky, the fast-rising floodwaters caught many residents off-guard.

The city has been struggling for years as the coal industry shrank and jobs evaporated, and the area's terrain remains rugged and isolated, according to a 2018 federal report. Nearly half the residents are living in poverty, census figures show.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Tommy Slone awoke to a loud crash and his wife telling him that their home on a hill outside Hindman was flooding. Half asleep, Slone said, "We're on a hill, everything drains off."

"No," Slone said his wife quickly shot back. "It's raining like it never has before."

When he was finally able to survey the damage, Slone said a mudslide had pushed an outbuilding into a tree and his carport.

"Then it all came on top of my house," Slone said.

His already-steep driveway had eroded so much that he hadn't been able to get off his property until Saturday morning after he and his neighbors lower on the hill piled up logs and other debris to make their driveway passable.

Slone, who was waiting Saturday in a line at Hindman First Baptist to receive food, bottled water and other donated provisions, repeated a line echoing around Hindman.

"It's not about us, it's about everybody," said Slone, explaining that there were others who fared far worse.

Friends and family had found bodies in their yard. Otis Noble, one of Slone's neighbors, said his children had classmates who died.

"They're tore all to pieces by it," Noble said. "They're just in kindergarten."

In Hindman, Noble said he and Slone had no water. Beshear said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sending in 18 tractor-trailers of water as many residents lost service and temperatures were expected to rise next week.

"You can only do so much with the water that they give you as far as hygiene goes," Slone said. "It's not the same."

Noble and Slone said they were determined to find more supplies for themselves and their neighbors.

"It's a fight to get to the gas station," Noble said.

Slone said working with his neighbors helps him stay sane in the face of disaster.

"What helps you go, is that you know that you're not the only one going through it."

Hubert Thomas, 60, and his nephew Harvey, 37, fled to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonburg after floodwaters destroyed their Pine Top home. The two were able to rescue their dog, C.J., but fear the damages to the home are beyond repair.

Hubert Thomas, a retired coal miner, said his entire life savings was invested in his home.

"I've got nothing now," he said.

Harvey Thomas, an EMT, said he fell asleep Wednesday to the sound of light rain, and it wasn't long until his uncle woke him up warning him that water was getting dangerously close to the house.

"It was coming inside and it just kept getting worse," he said, "At one point, we looked at the front door and mine and his cars was playing bumper cars, like bumper boats in the middle of our front yard."

As for what's next, Harvey Thomas said he doesn't know, but he's thankful to be alive.

"Mountain people are strong," he said. "It's not going to be tomorrow, probably not next month, but I think everybody's going to be OK. It's just going to be a long process."

WEATHER CHANGES

As rainfall hammered Appalachia last week, scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists. That's a growing challenge for officials during disasters, because models used to predict storm impacts are in part based on past events and can't keep up with increasingly devastating flash floods and heat waves like those that have recently hit the Pacific Northwest and the southern Plains.

"It's a battle of extremes going on right now in the United States," said University of Oklahoma meteorologist Jason Furtado.

"These are things we expect to happen because of climate change. ... A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor and that means you can produce increased heavy rainfall."

The rain let up early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10½ inches over 48 hours. But some waterways were not expected to crest until today.

The area expects a break in rainfall for about another day and half, but the National Weather Service is predicting more rain and storms for today through Tuesday.

The deluge came two days after record rains around St. Louis dropped more than 12 inches and killed at least two people. The Kentucky flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, caused power outages and blocked roads. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Childress and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post and by Dylan Lovan, Bruce Schreiner and Patrick Orsagos of The Associated Press.

Kris Patrick, who works as a luthier at the Appalachian School of Luthiery, looks for a fret kisser tool in the mud covering the floor of the shop. Luthiery is the practice of creating or repairing stringed instruments. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Arden S. Barnes.



A car and a vintage Hindman Fire Department firetruck were washed up by floodwaters. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Arden S. Barnes.











