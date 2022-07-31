Early voting on tax to start in NLR

Early voting to extend North Little Rock's one-half percent sales tax begins Tuesday.

In the Aug. 9 referendum, residents will decide whether the city will continue to have a "half-penny" sales tax. The current one-half percent sales tax, passed by voters in 2017, expires at the end of this year and helped fund the $26 million North Little Rock Justice Center. The new tax would end in December 2027.

If approved, the half-penny tax is estimated to bring in $45 million in revenue over five years, Ember Strange, the city's chief financial officer, told the Democrat-Gazette. North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said 35% to 40% of the revenue would come from non-resident taxpayers, and the tax will cost the average resident about $5 per year.

Hartwick also said the city "can't take the money and do whatever it wants." Instead, the city must put the money toward designated projects, which Hartwick refers to as the "three Ps": parks, police (and fire) and public maintenance.

Under the plan, $18 million would go to the Parks and Recreation Department to make improvements to North Little Rock's community centers, which the mayor said the city constructed in the 1970s. Hartwick said he hopes to update each with new showers, basketball courts, computers and internet access.

"This is for our kids," he said.

The city plans to put $15 million toward facility upgrades for the North Little Rock Fire Department. Hartwick said the city built its Central Fire Station in 1962, and part of the revenue from the half-penny tax would be used to rebuild the station and renovate many others throughout the city.

With $10 million raised from the tax, the city would make improvements to streets, sidewalks and drainage infrastructure. Hartwick said the city would allocate $2.5 million to each of the city's four wards.

The additional $2 million would go toward purchasing new public safety vehicles.

On the ballot, North Little Rock voters will see the following question and have the option of casting their vote "for" or "against."

"Adoption of a one-half percent (1/2%) local sales and use tax within the City of North Little Rock, Arkansas, which shall only be levied until December 31, 2027 and shall only be used to acquire, construct, repair, and/or improve streets, sidewalks, and drainage structures, and facilities for public safety departments (Police, Fire Department and Emergency Services Departments), and the Parks and Recreation Department, and for the acquisition of vehicles and/or equipment for public safety departments."

Hartwick said residents love the new justice building, the updated fire stations and the roads they can drive on during inclement weather. He said passing the tax will help the city continue to make these improvements. The city isn't trying to "shortchange anyone," Hartwick said.

"The people of North Little Rock do understand it," he said. "They like what they see."

Financial Officer Strange said North Little Rock residents are proud to live in the city. She said improvements made through the tax revenue are part of the reason people enjoy living in North Little Rock.

But Kenny Wallis, a North Little Rock 4th Ward resident who campaigned against the city's sales tax referendums in 2011 and 2017, told the Democrat-Gazette he believes the city should budget for these improvements rather than rely on a sales tax to cover them.

Wallis said that during the pandemic, North Little Rock employees and elected officials gave themselves raises while residents lost their spending power. He said, "we the people need a tax cut," especially as the U.S. economy experiences high inflation. He said he encourages residents to look into city budgets and vote against the tax.

"Ask yourself, 'Have you had a 2.5 percent raise in the past 3 years?'" Wallis said. "If your answer is 'No,' then vote 'No' Aug. 9."

Wallis also criticized the city for holding a special election instead of including the issue with the primaries or in November. He said North Little Rock scheduled the election during a time leaders knew "most people would be out of town or not concerned about politics."

Derrell Hartwick, the president and CEO of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, said his organization's board voted unanimously to support the tax and is leading the pro-tax campaign.

In an interview with the Democrat-Gazette, Derrell Hartwick said the chamber purchased multiple television advertisements, sent three mailers and hosted a number of events raising awareness for the upcoming election. He said the mayor has spoken about the half-cent tax at over 40 community group meetings.

He also said the chamber would be providing rides to polling stations on election day.

"We're trying to reach as many people as possible," he said.

Derrell Hartwick also emphasized that North Little Rock residents are voting to continue the half-cent tax, not approving an additional tax.

He said the money will be put toward "the betterment of the city," and mentioned that all the projects North Little Rock plans to pursue directly affect economic growth.

When businesses consider moving to North Little Rock, Derrell Hartwick said, they want to know about the city's public safety, parks and roads. He said the quality of life is "big for improving business."

Stephen Hart, the president of the Cypress Crossing East homeowners association, said he believes the half-cent tax is one of the best ideas to get projects done in the city.

"Taxes are liked and not liked. I understand why they're not liked," he said. "But [taxes] are the American way. It's the way to get things maintained, repaired, or get something new started."

He said the tax is designed so anyone who shops in North Little Rock, regardless of where they're from, helps the city to achieve the goals outlined in the tax. If this tax doesn't pass, Hart said the city will find another place to add a tax, causing the burden to fall only on North Little Rock residents.

Hart also added that the city has made many improvements with the revenue from the 2017 half-percent tax. For example, he said the city resolved drainage issues in east North Little Rock neighborhoods and hired more workers to maintain green spaces and collect waste.

If the new tax is approved Aug. 9, Hart said he looks forward to seeing the city renovate a fire station close to his neighborhood and improve community centers throughout town.