Fayetteville board weighs school rezoning

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board informally decided Thursday to narrow the list of middle school rezoning plans and adjust both middle and elementary school attendance boundaries.

The board also discussed making student proximity to schools and ease of transportation for parents and the district's bus system priorities when redrawing school zones.

The board began creating new attendance zones in May in response to population growth and several schools nearing capacity. The board hopes to make a decision in August, but may take longer, Superintendent John L Colbert said earlier this month . Changes would not take effect until the 2023-24 school year.

Zonda Education, a Texas-based school demographics firm, initially presented board members with four elementary rezoning options and three middle school plans during a board workshop in June. A fourth option was created in early July based on board members' suggestions.

The School District requested community feedback and received 441 online comments on the plans as of Thursday, according to Alan Wilbourn, district spokesman.

Zonda demographer Rocky Gardner presented middle school options five, six and seven Thursday that incorporated community feedback. Plan five shifts households south of Huntsville Road from McNair Middle School to John L Colbert Middle School. Plan six shifts parts of Happy Hollow Elementary's zone that fall west of Crossover Road and south to the district line from McNair to Colbert.

Plan seven makes the same shift as plan six for Happy Hollow Elementary zone, but also shifts populations along Township Road from McNair to Holt Middle School.

Board members eliminated middle school zoning plans one, three, five and seven, and revised plans two and four to straighten boundary lines. They did not make changes to plan six.

The board also decided to move forward with all three elementary school plans, but made some tweaks to plan three, straightening out boundary lines so all properties on one side of the road are in the same zone.

No formal vote was taken on any measure.

In May, board members discussed a list of nine priorities, based on strategic plan goals, to guide them in making rezoning decisions. They included considering the impact of changing zone boundaries on families, using space as efficiently as possible, making transportation routes as efficient as possible, planning for growth and feeding one elementary school into one middle school whenever possible.

The board knew not all of the goals could be realized, board President Nika Waitsman said Thursday. Community feedback shows families value proximity to schools, shorter drive times for parents and access to walking and biking paths to school, she said. They also have concerns about busing students long distances, considering the national and local shortage of bus drivers, she said.

Waitsman said feeding one school into another as students move up in grade level is also important to parents.

Middle school plan seven is based entirely on creating racial and socio-economic diversity and isn't palatable to the community and creates inconvenience because it moves families farther from schools than other plans, Waitsman said. Moving the needle on diversity is very challenging and may not be worth the cost of positioning students far from the schools they attend, she said.

For example, currently 55% of students at Holt Middle School, 20% of students at McNair Middle School and 62% of students who will attend Colbert Middle School when it's completed in fall 2023 are socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to Zonda's report.

Under plan seven, 48% of Holt students, 23% of McNair students and 59% of Colbert students would be socioeconomically disadvantaged, the report states.

Board member Megan Tullock said the rezoning process has taught her housing choices made by city planners, developers and individuals have more impact on school diversity than school board decisions. However, she said feedback shows diversity is important to many people and encouraged the board not to drop the goal.

Tullock also noted students from families with low socioeconomic status may benefit the most from being close to their schools and being able to walk or ride their bikes to school.

Parent Ashlea Milburn said most families in her neighborhood live within a mile of McNair Middle School and can walk to school, while others face a 2½-mile bike ride or a five-minute drive. In comparison, a round trip drive to Holt Middle School would take about 40 minutes in morning traffic, she said.

Milburn said plan six is preferable to other plans and asked board members to look at the big picture.