THAT’S A STRIKE

From pens to pins

Bowling for Business a tournament, buffet and networking event by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:00 a.m.
Rajesch Chokhani, Anthony Brooks, Cathy Tuggle, Jim Cargill and John Burgess at Little Rock Chamber's Bowling for Business on 07/14/2022 at Millinium Bowl, Maumelle.

Little Rock Regional Chamber's annual summer event, Bowling for Business, was held July 14 at the Millennium Bowl in Maumelle.

Area businesses formed five-person teams for the tournament in hopes of bringing home a trophy. After a buffet dinner, bowlers were welcomed to the event by board chairman John Burgess. Adam Bledsoe with KTHV Channel 11's The Vine, served as emcee.

The first round of bowling was a competition between member teams while the second round was a chance to network as bowlers mixed teams. Event sponsor was Mainstream Technologies.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

