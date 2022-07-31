From pens to pins

Little Rock Regional Chamber's annual summer event, Bowling for Business, was held July 14 at the Millennium Bowl in Maumelle.

Area businesses formed five-person teams for the tournament in hopes of bringing home a trophy. After a buffet dinner, bowlers were welcomed to the event by board chairman John Burgess. Adam Bledsoe with KTHV Channel 11's The Vine, served as emcee.

The first round of bowling was a competition between member teams while the second round was a chance to network as bowlers mixed teams. Event sponsor was Mainstream Technologies.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins