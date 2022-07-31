FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring artwork in Bentonville

July 31 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Will Johnson, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Annie" -- 2 p.m. July 31; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 all performances; half-price kids' tickets will be available Aug. 4 & 11 while quantities last. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Annie Jr." -- 2 p.m., University of Arkansas Global Campus, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. Presented by Arts Live Theatre. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

"Disaster" -- A jukebox musical based on campy '70s disaster films, 2 p.m. July 31; 8 p.m. Aug. 4-6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; again Aug. 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Aug. 1 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 2 (Tuesday)

National Coloring Book Day -- 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Author Talk -- Brian Thompson, author of "Save the Buffalo River ... Again!," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 3 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wild For Wednesday -- Arkansas Circus Arts, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Let's Talk About Art -- An artist feedback session with Diane Stinebaugh, 5:30 -7:30 p.m., The Art Gallery at NWA Mall in Fayetteville. Registration required. facebook.com/NWAMallArtisanGallery.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Librarian of Auschwitz" by Antonio Iturbe, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Adult Chess Club -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Hell in the Heartland," 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Homegrown Tales -- Hosted by Zeek Taylor & Sandra Spotts with storyteller Crescent Dragonwagon, 6 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Aug. 4 (Thursday)

We're Hooked -- Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 3-6 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free; hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Threads of Identity" -- Featuring works on fashion and style at First Thursday event and a public reception from 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Apple Computer Group -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Beautiful Blooms, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Film -- "Make Way for Tomorrow" (1937), 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- In "We the People," 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 5 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- Aug. 5-6, all over Eureka Springs. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Muppet Treasure Island," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail at Night -- 8-11 p.m., Art Trail, South Lawn, at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 6 (Saturday)

Game Day Saturday -- All day, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

68th Decatur Barbecue -- Including a fun run, arts & crafts, chicken dinners, a car show, a parade and more, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Veterans Park in Decatur. Call Kim or Debbie at 752-3912, option 4.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 9 a.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pilates -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- The Buffalo River & Thomas Hart Benton, 11 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure," 12:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Printmaking with Steven Wise, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paulownia -- A musical lecture on landscapes with James Harrison Monaco, 8 p.m. Aug. 6 & 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity" -- Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

"Let's Talk: Art of the West" -- Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA is hosting an art exhibition through mid-October that includes works by Leona Hunter-Wade, Shelby Nichols, Jeremy McGraw and Richard Lorenz. Art may be viewed 24 hours a day through the bank’s storefront windows and inside during bank hours. A reception to honor the exhibiting artists is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. For information, contact bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net. (Courtesy Images)

