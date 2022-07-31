Historical figures

The Pope went to Canada last week and apologized for the way the Church treated Indigenous peoples in the not-so-Great White North all those years ago. The Pope apologized the way a pope, or anybody, should. He was humble. He made no excuses. He said he was deeply sorry. There were no ifs, ans or buts.

Pope Francis apologized in front of thousands of "residential school survivors," and his people called the trip to Alberta an act of penitence for that system which forcibly removed Indigenous children from their parents and assimilated them into Euro-Christian schooling and society. Often brutally.

We are not experts on Canadian history or those residential schools. And you're not going to find us criticizing the Pope in this column. (We have enough to answer for.) The Pope has his reasons, his flock and his calling. He doesn't need advice from us.

So . . . .

So let's forget that we mentioned the Pope in the first three paragraphs of this editorial. Let's talk about something completely unrelated. Like how many things in the historical record that we can find to apologize for.

The whole idea of taking responsibility for things that were done before one was born seems complicated. And selective. For there could be an untold number of awful things that happened to people as history unfolded.

Shouldn't those responsible be held responsible? Even in death? Or should it fall to those of us living today to apologize for their sins? Because if that is the case, we will be busy. For a long time.

Should somebody apologize for Columbus? There are those who'd demand it--then strike his name, likeness and image off everything on the continent. Should somebody apologize for the wars over the last, say, millennium? Or further back?

Should somebody apologize for all those who were burned at the stake for their beliefs, or non-beliefs? Should somebody apologize for the diseases spread by mankind's ignorance over the years? Think the Four Humors.

Should somebody apologize for the oppression of those of different races and genders? And how far back should we go to find a starting point? Is the Old Testament far enough?

Those are just the big ones. We imagine there are many other tragedies that mankind has inflicted on his brothers and sisters. We still haven't heard of an apology for the Triangle Shirtwaist fire.

This new-age habit, and sometimes this new-age demand, that people today be held responsible for historical wrongs just seems so . . .

"Selective" is the best word for it.

Man has done awful things to other men in just the time since the historical record has been kept. That's not arguable. So if we're going to designate somebody to apologize for all those things, we need to get started.