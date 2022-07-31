In-House spat

The committee investigating Jan. 6 has put on a good show. What criticism there is, apart from Team Donald Trump, focuses on the fact that it is mostly show. Fair point. These hearings may have been a little too stage-managed. But perfect segue and production is what happens when everybody on set agrees with the director.

The star of these hearings, if she can be called that, is Liz Cheney. She's of the Wyoming Cheneys. The Cheneys are to Wyoming what the Bushes are to Texas. Folks say her role in these hearings might get her defeated in her coming primary to keep that congressional seat she currently holds. They also say these hearings, and maybe even her defeat for re-election, might lead to higher office.

Liz Cheney made the news this past week in the same news cycle as our own Tom Cotton. Sen. Cotton appeared on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" early in the week and criticized the hearings. He also said he hadn't watched much of them. Rep. Cheney "tagged Cotton in a tweet,"--whatever that means--and suggested he watch before issuing criticism. As far as political fighting goes, this was more of a spat.

But we have to admit, the junior senator from Arkansas was right when he noted on the Hugh Hewitt program: "What you've seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence, going back centuries, has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination, is the best way to get at the truth."

NB: There is little real cross-examination at the Jan. 6 hearings. The questions and answers are pretty much one-way. Like at a grand jury meeting. And as the old saying goes about grand juries, with no defense counsel asking questions, DAs can pretty much indict ham sandwiches if they want to.

That said, these hearings have made the former president look simply awful. Call them, put together, an indictment. Not of the legal variety, but for history's purposes.

But Tom Cotton was right. It would have been better to have at least a devil's advocate questioning the witnesses in Donald Trump's defense. That is if we wanted more Americans to consider the hearings a fair proceeding, and not just a show.

Somewhere, we're pretty sure that today Donald Trump wishes that were so.