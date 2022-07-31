• Peter Nickischer with the Upper Macungie Township, Pa., police, said investigators don't know the precise circumstances because "the dire situation" precluded extended interviews, but a man's pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck and sent him to the hospital, where he died several days later.

• James W. Clark of Falmouth, Mass., was arrested by the FBI on charges of threatening to explode a bomb in the Arizona secretary of state's "personal space" if she didn't resign after the 2020 presidential election.

• LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, signed an ordinance to relax the city's ban on police use of facial-recognition software, requiring officers to get a judge's approval to use the software and cellphone surveillance towers, and only for violent crimes.

• Wei Ying-chung, billionaire former chairman of Ting Hsin Oil and Fat Industrial Co., is headed to prison for nine years after Taiwan's Supreme Court ruled that he "abandoned the social responsibility of the corporation" and "severely undermined food safety" by selling tainted cooking oil.

• Carlton Reeves, a federal judge, seized control of the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Miss., and will appoint an expert manager after citing severe deficiencies in supervision and staffing that led to "a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths."

• Christoph Hellerbrand, a German judge, threw out a Volkswagen employee's lawsuit against a guideline issued by Audi that called for employees to use gender-sensitive language.

• Jiri Zly of the Czech police said the challenges of chasing stolen vehicles, patrolling highways and cracking down on street racing are made a bit easier with one of the department's latest seizures, a 2011 Ferrari F 142-458 Italia.

• Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, is using federal covid-19 relief money to give teachers a second $125 check to buy school supplies, saying he learned firsthand how much teachers can spend when his daughter started teaching first grade last year.

• Lamor Miller-Whitehead, a preacher in the Brooklyn borough of New York City who embraces a flashy lifestyle, was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry by armed bandits who crashed his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries service as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity.