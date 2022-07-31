It rained!

We finally got a break in the weather with some rain making it into the state this past week. How much you got could vary by what block you lived on. I got small amounts of rain on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but even with the small amounts, I was thrilled that it gave me a break in watering plants for a few days. Then Sunday brought us the motherlode of rain –a nice, steady downpour which I am sure quenched the thirst of a lot of dry, and desperate plants. I have seen a lot of stressed





and some dead plants





the past couple of weeks as I travel around. Many trees are beginning to shed leaves too, trying to stay alive in the dry conditions. Shedding leaves is a much better sign than toasty, brown leaves remaining attached to branches. Water when you can if it gets dry again.

This was a fairly busy week. On Tuesday, I held a luncheon in honor of Aunt Eloise’s 96th birthday.









We had family and friends in to celebrate with us.













The birthday girl had a wonderful time surrounded by love and laughter.

On Wednesday, I drove a U-Haul truck with my friend Chris to Fayetteville and back on Thursday, fully loaded,





helping to move her son back to Little Rock. We are thinking about a new line of work. Instead of College Hunks Hauling Junk, we are considering Two Old Ducks Moving Muck for our new slogan!





Sunday was a great day to sit and read with the nice rain falling outside. To top up a busy week, Clay and I went and joined friends for a fun gathering of food and fun.

I am also busy wrapping up garden travel plans. We have closed out the fall Brandywine trip and are finalizing details on that. We are going live this week with Michigan in June 2023, and plan to release Vancouver, Sept. 2023 the next week, and Hawaii, March 2023 hopefully the next week. Stay tuned and be looking for my emails if you are on my travel list.