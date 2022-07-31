Johnson County deputy shot in standoff

A Johnson County deputy was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon during a standoff in Knoxville with a woman who now faces an attempted capital murder charge, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police late Saturday.

Deputy Brent Scott was shot around 2 p.m. during the standoff on Ivy Lane with Christiana Beasley, 44, of Knoxville, who was armed and barricaded in the residence.

Scott's wounds were not life-threatening, but it was not clear from the release if he was still undergoing treatment.

Police think Beasley fired the shot that wounded Scott, and after she was arrested state police obtained a warrant to charge her with attempted capital murder.

It was not clear from the release what led to the standoff, or what other charges Beasley may face. The state police release directed questions about that incident to the Johnson County sheriff's office.