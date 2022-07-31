LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Dylan Earl at George’s

The coming weekend offers a chance to catch Dylan Earl in Northwest Arkansas. The post-country/countrypolitan/twangcore baritone crooner will open for Willi Carlisle for his album release show at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Both Earl and Carlisle have been on the road for the better part of the summer, even doing a small tour in the U.K. Earl has shared stages with Tanya Tucker, Wanda Jackson, Drive-by Truckers, Magnolia Electric Co. and many more. This is a great chance to see him live before he hits the road again. Learn more about him at dylanearl.bandcamp.com. Tickets to the Aug. 5 show are $15 and up at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Chris Canterbury in Fort Smith

Chris Canterbury will perform at The Majestic on Aug. 5 in support of the September release of his album, "Quaalude Lullabies." His second overall album and first in five years is a collection of nine narratives circling around the challenges of addiction, depression, loneliness and coping. Erin Enderlin will open the show at 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets at $12-$15. More information at majesticfortsmith.com.

Hear more from Canterbury at chriscanterburymusic.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug 23; and Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Carm performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. Aug 26 for Free Fridays on the Green; Courtyard Sessions start at 4 p.m. Aug. 7, on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• Robbing Ford, Buddy Shute & The Motivators, Jeff Horton Band and Oreo Blue perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 6; The REO Brothers (Beatles tribute) perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 ($48); Robert Johnson Legacy Tour featuring Steven L. Johnson, Blues City Limits and Tony Redman begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 ($25) at the Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. facebook.com/MeteorGuitarGallery/events.

• Sky Creature performs at 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 (free) outside the Frank Lloyd Wright House at Crystal Bridges as part of the Trillium Salon Presents series with Crystal Bridges Museum. trilliumsalonseries.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lost Dog Street Band performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 ($35 plus fees); Dumb Gay Politics with Julie and Brandy starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 ($25-35); Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($39-$49) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main Street. theaud.org

• Copenhagen Angels play at 5 p.m. Aug. 4; Cory Simmons plays at noon Aug. 7; Dancing in the Park with Melonlight Productions starts at noon and Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 13; Eureka Strings play at noon Aug. 14; Skye Pollard & Family Holler play at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; The Cattle Punchers play at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. July 31; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• BongoJak Vs The Loop Machine happens at 2 p.m. July 31; Green Acres and Danny Spain celebrate the life of Jerry Garcia at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Rachel B plays at 7 p.m. July 31; Peter Rexford plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 6; Awayne Music starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance and Fitness starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 7; Mountain Gypsies play at 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Awayne music happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Mike Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 5; Flipoff Pirates play at 8 p.m. Aug. 7; Ley Lines plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar/events

• Dime Box Duo plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 26; Old Dime Box plays at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 on the La Huerta patio at 1860 N. Crossover Road.

• Fayetteville Roots festival featuring The Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, North Mississippi Allstars, Brady Blade Sr. & The Hallelujah Train, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Joe Purdy, Samantha Crain, Radio Free Honduras, Melissa Carper, Dead Horses, The Brother Brothers, The Honey Dewdrops, Tray Wellington, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Sad Daddy, Fireside Collective, J Wagner, Sons of Otis Malone, Meadow Makers, Shannon Wurst, Reggie James Gospel and Rachel Ammons will be Aug. 25-27 on the downtown square in Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Jed Harrelson with Monk Is King and Bootleg Royal starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; happy hour with Ultra Suede & The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. ($8) with Willi Carlisle at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($15 and up); The Red Lens with Kin & Company, Miles End Beach and Mildenhall play at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 ($8); Jesica Page & Lucas Parker Band with Three Blind Monks (Monk Is King Trio) and special guest musicians from Christian Lee, Vintage Pistol and Groovement starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Chase Matthew plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($20 and up); Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Route 358 plays at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($12) at Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. facebook.com/Route358.

FORT SMITH

• Hellzapoppin Sideshow Revue starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 ($20-$40); Fort Smith International Film Festival starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10-30); Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29-39); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($10-39.50); Warren Zeiders plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20-22) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Velcro Pygmies play at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 ($15-20); Josh Ward plays a rescheduled show at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 ($12-15); Jon Stork plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10-12); Muscadine Bloodline with Taylor Hunnicutt starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 ($20-$25) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com

• Nikki Jackson plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 5; RedWitch Johnny and Stash Hag play at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Drifters Mile starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave., facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Barry Laminack performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 5-6 ($18 and up); James Gregory performs at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 ($35 and up) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

• Arkansas State Fiddle & Banjo Championships and Concert -- two state championship contests in one day. Banjo players compete in the morning for the state title and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon, 10:30 until 4 p.m. Aug. 6. Concerts by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin' Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for concerts $10-$27. facebook.com/OzarkFolkCenterStatePark.

ROGERS

• Latin Summer Block Party with DJ Bryan and DJ MHustle starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4; The Mixtapes play at 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Interstellar Overdrive: A Tribute to Pink Floyd starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 6; Grateful Talking Dead Heads with Dirty Strings happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 12; Hillberry Music Festival presents Opal Agafia and One Way Traffic at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Her Set Her Sound with DJ Dribblz, DJ Susie, DJ So Calm and DJ Vlyn starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20; The Nace Brothers play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Benjamin Del Shreve Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 27; BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Big Time Rush plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 ($30 and up); Dierks Bentley brings his Beers on Me Tour with Travis Denning & DJ Aydamn at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 ($40 and up); Vinyl Verse Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic featuring 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God starts at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 8 ($29.50 and up); One Republic with special guest Need to Breathe starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 ($36 and up); Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 ($35 and up); Incubus, Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls play at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 ($29.50); Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 ($49.50 and up); Morgan Wallen with Hardy plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 (sold out); Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Abby Pierce plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 5; Joel Robertson plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom.

SPRINGDALE

• Alex JustAlex and Jowa Horn perform comedy at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., naturalstatecomedy.com.

• House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series; Groundwaves open mic hip-hop night starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Jefferson Starship plays at 8 p.m. and Johnny Dale Robertson plays at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Earl and Them perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 ($10); Buddy Shute & The Motivators play at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nwa_monica, on Instagram @monicafeatures.

Dylan Earl (left) will open for Willi Carlisle Aug. 5 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The show will celebrate the release of Carlisle's new album, "Peculiar, Missouri," and will be a good chance to catch both Earl and Carlisle who have been touring for the better part of the year. (File Photo)

