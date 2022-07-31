Local notes: First Responders support blood drive

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

NWA Food Bank

Tyson Foods Inc. has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 community organizations to support hunger relief, including the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. The food bank will receive $69,300 to provide meals for families across the Northwest Arkansas community.

"With one out of every seven people facing food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas, this grant from Tyson Foods could not come at a better time. We are grateful for this continued partnership as it has been instrumental in our fight to make sure all Northwest Arkansans have reliable access to food. This particular grant will allow us to continue to provide nutritious food through our Mobile Pantry program in Springdale, Rogers and Green Forest," said Sabrina Thiede, director of programs, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Arkansas-based organizations Tyson Foods supported with these grants also include: Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, $69,300; Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas, $25,000; Rockin' Baker Academy, $10,000; Apple Seeds Inc., $10,000; Northwest Arkansas Equality, Inc., $5,000; River Valley Food 4 Kids Inc., $25,000; Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc., $2,500; Teen Action and Support Center, $10,000; and The Transformation Project, $25,000.

Information: tysonfoods.com.

Red Cross

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation's blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

As blood donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

• Bentonville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 1, WEI Office, 110 N.W. Second St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 6, Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas, 2500 S.W. Regional Airport Boulevard

• Cave Springs: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5, Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 E. Lowell Ave.

• Lowell: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St.

• Rogers: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 4, Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Elmwood Middle School, 1610 S. 13th St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

• Siloam Springs: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 4, John Brown University-Siloam Springs, 2000 W. University St., Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road

• Berryville: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8, Berryville Community Center, 601 Dr. Spurlin Circle

• Springdale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 9, Journey Church, 181 S Mantegani Road.

Information: redcrossblood.org.

Boots & Badges

First responders from Fayetteville are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, for the second annual City of Fayetteville Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in the lobby at Cross Church's Fayetteville campus, 2801 W. McMillan Drive.

The first responders are providing lunch for donors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors will have the chance to interact with the Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Fire Department and see their emergency vehicles up close.

All donors will receive a free Boots & Badges Blood Drive T-shirt honoring first responders, while supplies last. Donors will also receive two general admission tickets to the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo. Zoo admission tickets valid through July 31, 2023.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.