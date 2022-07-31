National preservation group honors panel in El Dorado

EL DORADO -- The El Dorado Historic District Commission is officially the No. 1 historic district commission in the nation.

The local commission has been named the 2022 "Commission of the Year" by the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions.

The selection was announced July 15 during an awards ceremony at the 2022 National Alliance of Preservation Commissions Forum. The biennial forum was held July 13-17 in Cincinnati.

Commissioners learned in the spring that the El Dorado commission had been nominated as the "Commission of the Year," one of several categories in the National Alliance's Commission Excellence Awards program.

The Lakota Group -- an Illinois-based urban planning and design firm that drafted the city's comprehensive historic preservation plan, a first for the city of El Dorado, in 2020 -- submitted the nomination to the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions.

Iain Montgomery, certified local government coordinator for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, accepted the award on behalf of the El Dorado commission.