Nonprofit plans shelter for young adults in Little Rock





LITTLE ROCK -- A nonprofit organization plans to build a new shelter for people ages 18 to 24.

The Station -- a 7,265 square-foot structure -- will be located at 3201 Mary St. in Little Rock, and will be the first shelter of its kind in the state, according to Immerse Arkansas. Contractors for Immerse Arkansas launched the demolition process of an older structure on Wednesday.

The completed facility will have a 16-person capacity with goals to "be a safe place for young people 18-24 experiencing homelessness and other traumas," Immerse Arkansas officials said.

Individuals at The Station will have access to a private bedroom and bathroom, a shared kitchen, recreation space, rooms for counseling and outdoor areas.

Executive Director Eric Gilmore says the goal is to have a community-like experience in the shelter with shared living spaces, ample privacy and garden and backyard access, as well as time and space for family visits and activities.

Gilmore also acknowledged the importance of providing more resources than just room and food -- which is why The Station will have on-site licensed therapists for individuals to speak with during their stay at the shelter.

Eric and Kara Gilmore launched Immerse Arkansas in partnership with several people, businesses and churches in 2008 after being houseparents at a local group home.

They developed Immerse Arkansas "in response to the needs and obstacles of kids aging out of foster care," according to www.ImmerseArkansas.org.

In 2010, Immerse Arkansas opened its doors with the goal of offering various services and resources to youths aging out of foster care who are in need.

When an individual walks through the doors, the organization said its staff works to meet immediate needs first -- offering healthy meals, showers, laundry and support right away.

Since its opening, Immerse Arkansas has worked to elevate its resources as it continues to acknowledge the different needs of the young in Arkansas, adopting the phrase "youth in crisis" in 2016.

Immerse's site says, "Immerse Arkansas is working to collaboratively address other system gaps until Arkansas is a great place to be a child in foster care."

The Station shelter is Immerse Arkansas' next step in further providing proper housing for these individuals.

The team approach at Immerse reads, "When we surround youth with unconditional relationships, a vision for their restored future, and tools that anticipate their needs and dreams, we create a climate for healing, growth, and transformation."

An announcement from Immerse Arkansas on Tuesday said that The Station will protect young people during a vulnerable time and "integrate them into Immerse's proven youth programming as they pursue safety, stability and healing."

Various details surrounding the shelter, such as future construction, length-of-stay, the application process and more are yet to be announced.

Gilmore says the organization hopes to initiate construction on the shelter before the end of the year.



