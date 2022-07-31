North Little Rock School District steps up school security as fall nears

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The North Little Rock School District will deploy a new suite of technology to harden security at its schools for the coming year.

Hayward Finks, director of school safety, security and emergency medical services for the district, presented new high tech metal detectors, cameras and software to an ensemble of staff and media at North Little Rock High School on Wednesday.

Chief among the technology that Finks presented are six new weapons detectors, called Opengate, meant to set off an alarm for weapons and large knives, but not for smaller metallic items such as keys.

"This system is designed to keep weapons that can cause mass [casualties] out of the building," Finks said.

Finks, a former assistant police chief with the Little Rock Police Department, asked school staff to test the new metal detectors by walking through. Most carrying car keys or cellphones made it through without setting off the alarm. A woman who had multiple cellphones in her purse did set off the Opengate detector, as did a school staff member with a metal block, meant to simulate a firearm.

Opengate detectors are becoming popular for use at large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events. The school district also plans to use the system for screening people coming to sporting events on the campus.

The Opengate metal detectors will first be placed at North Little Rock High School and then the middle school campuses, Finks said.

Finks said the district will utilize Ocularis for its cameras. The video technology will give security guards better real‐time control over the school's cameras and footage. The system will also help staff better keep track of everyone on the school's campus, Finks said.

The district will also employ a new software system called Raptor, which will screen all visitors and volunteers, conduct background checks and keep track of how long they should be at any given school.

"These technologies really help us, I feel, be again proactive to where we can assure our families, our students, our teachers that we are looking, we are constantly monitoring what's going on," said North Little Rock High School Principal Nadia Saint-Louis.

The new technology is part of a $726,000 initiative from the district to harden security in the district and create a better‐trained staff. Last month, the North Little Rock Board of Education approved a plan to revamp the school's security apparatus, with plans to hire armed guards and require more staff training.

The plan will reorganize most current security positions in the district, meaning 44 security guards will have to apply and interview to keep their jobs with the district. The plan will call for hiring 11 trained armed guards to protect the district's elementary schools and 27 unarmed guards who will work with police to protect the district's middle and high school campuses.

"We keep saying safety is our number one priority; we're putting action behind it," said Superintendent Gregory Pilewski.

The security update comes as school districts around the state are evaluating their security apparatuses in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In response, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated the Arkansas School Safety Commission, which has met several times since the Uvalde shooting to discuss security needs.

Finks, whom the district hired in February, said with the heightened awareness around school security many school districts have attempted to purchase Opengate weapons detectors. North Little Rock was able to get its purchase order filled as planning for new school security was underway before the Uvalde shooting.

"Once the Uvalde incident happened, it just catapulted us, working with our board more quickly," Pilewski said.

Recent events in the district have also highlighted the need for improved security. In June, a school resource officer found a loaded gun inside a desk at North Little Rock High School. In October, a teen was shot across the street from North Little Rock High School after attempting to buy a gun, sending the school into a lockdown.