Oaklawn adds 9 stakes races to 2022-23 schedule

The decision of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's management to add nine new stakes races for the Hot Springs track's coming 2022-23 live racing meet was a meaningful upgrade, two longtime Oaklawn training regulars said Saturday.

"The thing about stakes races is, when you add them, whereas your fan base may not be aware of some horses, you get new horses that you may not ordinarily have," Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas said hours before he watched his stable's entries in two races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. "Now, one of those horses in the barn area suddenly wins a couple stakes, the fan base on that one increases, and that's very important.

"There are a number of things. The hard-core bettor, who couldn't care less about the fan base, does like quality racing. Again, the stakes will bring up the quality every time."

Ron Moquett, the trainer of one-time North American and tw0-time Oaklawn champion sprinter Whitmore, said the added stakes were another part of what makes Oaklawn a key to U.S. horse racing.

"This a good deal for the horses, I think. But more importantly, it's a good deal for the fans," Moquett said. "They get a good chance to see some of the horses they wouldn't normally see."

Oaklawn's 2022-23 season, with 68 scheduled days of live racing, is set to run from Dec. 9 through May 6, with three new stakes planned for December and the others for the meet's final six weeks.

Total purses offered for the stakes program have increased by $1.45 million to $13.75 million. Oaklawn reported the season's purse distribution is projected to exceed $50 million, which would be a record for the track.

The $150,000 Ring the Bell for horses 3 years old and up is scheduled for Dec. 10. The $150,000 Renaissance for 2-year-olds and the Year's End for 2-year-old fillies are slated for Dec. 31, the day before the $250,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds on New Year's Day. The Smarty Jones will also be worth 17 points the Kentucky Derby-qualifying standings.

"I can tell you that it's no secret that American horse racing fans are crazy about 3-year-olds," Moquett said. "Rightly so, they focus on 3-year-olds. I'm just guessing, but I'm thinking that Oaklawn is doubling down on its commitment to try to bring a lot of good 3-year-olds there."

The infatuation of racing fans and horsemen with late-season 2-year-olds and early-season 3-year-olds is driven by the Grade I Kentucky Derby and its subsequent Triple Crown constituents, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. They are racing's hallmark events, which combine to draw the world's best 3-year-old horses and the attention of racing and sports fans worldwide in late spring.

Six new stakes, which add to a total of 45 over Oaklawn's season, are scheduled between March 31 and the meet's final day. They begin with the $250,000 6-furlong Matron for fillies and mares 4 years old and up.

The $200,000 Hot Springs Stakes for 3-year-olds is scheduled for April 1. It is a new stakes with an old name. The former Hot Springs was replaced on the racing calendar last season by theWhitmore Stakes for older sprinters. The new Hot Springs will join three other stakes on a day featuring the Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby. It will be worth 170 Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

The $150,000 Valley of the Vapers Stakes for 3-year-old fillies is scheduled for April 22.

The $150,000 Dig a Diamond Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up is set to go on April 29. The final two days of the season are scheduled to include the $150,000 Lake Ouachita and the $150,000Lake Hamilton, both for horses four years old and up.

"Oaklawn has been on a mission for the last three or four years," Lukas said. "They've always been aware of that, but the last three or four years that [Oaklawn president] Louis [Cella] has been the head cheese, they have really been conscious of really trying to get a better stable in there."

"We're excited," Cella said. "The December-to-May season worked out well last year. We anticipated it will be equal or better this year. We have the money to increase our purses and have these great stakes added to our program. It's exciting because, frankly, our program is accelerating. We're going in the right direction year after year, and it's because of the program that we've set up with our horsemen, the casino, and everyone benefits from this."

Lukas said he knows.

"Change comes slowly in racing," he said. "It's so tradition-bound. Guys that got homes in Florida, and they think, 'Well, I don't know. I'd have to rent a house in Hot Springs and everything,' but common sense tells you that the purses are double what they are in Florida and the stakes races are all over the place. Why the hell would you stay in Florida?"