BASEBALL

Cards trade SS to Phils

The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his power stroke in the minors, slugging 17 home runs with a .249 batting average in 51 games. He hit .366 with 6 home runs in 11 July games, including a home run in each of his final three games with the Memphis Redbirds.

Rays add OF Peralta

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he's still very good against right-handed pitching. Peralta -- a fan favorite in Arizona -- has a .248 average, 12 home runs and 41 RBI this season. Cerda is batting .315 in rookie-level ball.

Anderson suspended

Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument. Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he'll remain active until his appeal is heard. It's the third time he's been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season. Anderson and Manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics after a heated exchanged over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson's helmet appeared to make contact with Mahrley.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Nunes regains women's title

Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night in Dallas to regain the women's bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed "The Lioness," is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Pena beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the first title defense for Pena (12-5) in the 135-pound division. Brandon Moreno won the co-main event with a third-round TKO over Kai Kara-France in a scheduled five-round bout to take possession of the interim men's flyweight championship belt.

HORSE RACING

Epicenter 1st in Jim Dandy

Epicenter won a stretch duel with Zandon, Early Voting and Tawny Port in the 59th running of the Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Epicenter -- runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in his previous two starts -- charged along the outside as the small field was bunched together across the track, then pulled away to hold off Zandon by 1 1/2 lengths. Tawny Port was third. Preakness winner Early Voting, in his first race since that signature triumph at Pimlico in May, set the early pace but was relegated to fourth at the finish. Early Voting had won three of four starts. Epicenter ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48 4/5 to win in the traditional Saratoga prep race for the million-dollar Travers Stakes in four weeks.

GOLF

Two tied in Scotland

Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women's Scottish Open on Saturday. France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 -- five birdies on the front nine -- to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez posted a 69 on Saturday and is at 7-under 209.

Stenson's advantage grows

Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational. Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career. He was at 9-under 133, as only 13 players from the 48-man field remained under par.

Crocker leads Hero Open

Sean Crocker's chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open. The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 on Saturday to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews. Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

TENNIS

Alcaraz, Sinner in finals

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set scare on the way to defeating qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open on Saturday. With the victory, the 19-year-old Spaniard is in his tour-leading sixth final of the year. He overcame his first dropped set in the clay-court tournament and a roll of his ankle in the semifinal against the 20-year-old Italian. In his first real test in Umag after two straight-set victories, Alcaraz converted six of his 15 break points while Zeppieri, who didn't win a tour-level match before this week, broke him four times. Today's final against second-seeded Jannik Sinner will be Alcaraz's 100th match on the tour.