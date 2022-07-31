North Little Rock notebook

Officials hold

groundbreaking

North Little Rock officials will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new health clinic in Rose City.

The ceremony will take place at 4120 Baucum Drive, which will become the site of the new North Little Rock Medical Plaza. The clinic will be run in partnership with Baptist Health.

"We have been working with Baptist on this clinic since early January 2021, right after I took office," Mayor Terry Hartwick said in a statement. "Growing up in Rose City, I remember being treated at a local clinic for a potential serious injury as a young child. Every citizen in North Little Rock should have access to great health care."

The project is expected to be completed in 14 months and cost approximately $5 million, which will be funded in large part by federal pandemic stimulus funds. For East Side residents, the clinic will be a major convenience, especially to those who don't own cars or rely on public transit, city officials said.

Visitors Bureau

hosts fundraiser

The North Little Rock Visitors and Convention Bureau will host "Party in the Garden," an event to raise money for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

The event will feature meals from award-winning chefs Brayan McFadden, of Brood and Barley, and Shane Henderson, from Ben E. Keith Foods Mid-South Division.

Party in the Garden will take place Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $150, with proceeds going toward the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance's "Cooking Matters" program that "teaches under-resourced families how to cook and shop for healthy foods on a budget," according to a flier for the event.