OPINION|PAPER TRAILS Madison County 12-year-old on the verge of mullet immortality

A 12-year-old boy from Wesley is on the cusp of hirsute glory.

Rowan Bell has advanced to the Top 25 of the USA Mullet Championships, the annual contest that crowns winners for the best business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back haircut that was so popular in the '80s and early '90s. There are four categories -- Men's Open, Teen, Kids and, for female competitors, "Femullet."

In true mullet fashion, the top and sides of Rowan's 'do are relatively short while the back hangs nearly to his waist and would make any '80s hair-metal rocker proud. He looked to one of pop culture's most iconic mullets when he was deciding how to sculpt his.

"I tried to base it off Billy Ray Cyrus," he says.

To see Rowan's coif, check https://www.facebook.com/mulletchampUSA/. That's him in the blue 'Merica T-shirt and aviator shades.

Rowan has had long hair most of his young life, says his mom, Jessica. After learning about the contest, he decided to form it into a mullet and enter. They missed the deadline for the 2021 competition, but Rowan wasn't phased.

"He said, 'I'll keep growing it for another year,'" Jessica says.

Rowan could be the second youngster from Arkansas to earn the kids' title, following last year's win by Allan Baltz of Jonesboro.

According to an email from contest organizers, voting for the finals is tentatively set for Aug. 15-Aug. 19 at https://mulletchamp.com, Jessica says. First prize is $2,500, and the possibility of winning all that loot is what fueled the industrious Rowan to enter the competition.

"He's always looking for ways to make money," Jessica says. "He's a builder. He engineers things and he's working on two or three projects all the time, but then he'll reach a point where he will need money for materials."

Should he win, Rowan has a pretty good idea of what he would like to construct.

"This would be the ultimate project: a miniature, one-person tank," he says.

When he's not building stuff, Rowan likes riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. He also plays guitar and studied fencing. His dad is Eric Bell, and he has two younger sisters, Amelie, 9, and Izzy, 4.

Rowan might not be the only family member seeking mullet-based fame and fortune.

"Amelie is very excited about his success in the hair world," Jessica says. "She's asked if she could cut her hair for the contest next year."

