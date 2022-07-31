100 years ago

July 31, 1922

• Strike officials last night had nothing for publication, with the exception of the announcement that another mass meeting will be held in the City Park tomorrow morning. Nothing more was learned of when the next caravan of food is due. The first shipment of foodstuff arrived Saturday afternoon from Conway, farmers belonging to the State Farmers' Union donating the products. The meeting at the City Park tomorrow will be limited strictly to union speakers; no candidates are to have a place on the program. The names of the speakers were not available, as the committee in charge of the program had not definitely decided on anyone. Heads of the railroads reporting nothing of interest last night.

50 years ago

July 31, 1972

• A fire of undetermined origin broke out in the basement den of a residence at 7407 L Street about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and caused damage of about $20,000 to the structure and contents before firemen extinguished it. Capt. H. R. Johnston, of Engine 12 of the Fire Department, said that the fire was generally confined to the basement and to the area of the house directly above it. The occupants, William T. Oglesby and his family, were not home at the time of the fire, Johnston said.

25 years ago

July 31, 1997

CAMDEN -- A business owner recently received a letter from the "Nigerian National Petroleum Corp." in what the state attorney general's office says is a scam so prevalent the office no longer seeks copies of the letters. Perrin Jones, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said the scam has been operating in the United States for five years. ... The letter sent to the Camden businessman claims to be looking for a "reliable and reputable person to handle a very confidential transaction that involves a transfer of a huge sum of money to a foreign account." The letter cautions that the entire transaction is to be confidential and that the receiver should treat the matter with "the utmost secrecy and urgency." The letter asks to transfer funds "to your account for subsequent disbursement," promising that 25 percent of the funds will be given to the account holder. ... He urges business people and others to throw the letters away. And "don't give them any money. But if you already have, stop now."

10 years ago

July 31, 2012

• Arkansas roasted in triple digit temperatures Monday as a high-pressure system that withdrew from the state earlier this month returned. Little Rock's 111-degree reading was the highest for the state Monday and the capital city's third-highest mark of all time, National Weather Service meteorologists in North Little Rock said. Little Rock's 114 degrees, recorded on Aug. 3, 2011, was the highest temperature ever for the city. Little Rock reached 112 degrees on July 31, 1986, for its second-highest reading. The highest temperature recorded in Arkansas was 120 degrees set in Ozark on Aug. 10, 1936.