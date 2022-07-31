Pedestrian struck, killed on LR road

A man died early Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 30 frontage road in Little Rock, according to a preliminary fatality report from the city's police.

Traveion Lowery, 20, of Little Rock, was killed around 12:15 a.m. when a 2012 Kia struck him while he was on the roadway, the report states.

A passenger in the Kia, 30-year-old Jamie Goff of North Little Rock, was injured in the wreck and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The officer investigating reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision.