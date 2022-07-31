Police: Pedestrian fatally struck along I-30 frontage road

A man died after being struck by a car on Saturday on an Interstate 30 frontage road, according to Little Rock police.

Traveion Lowery, 20, was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the 9800 block of the frontage road, near Baseline Road according to a news release from police.

Preliminary information about the crash indicated that he was southbound on the road around 12:15 a.m. when a maroon Kia Optima traveling west struck him, the release states.

The driver was a 29-year-old man who, according to police, left the scene and later returned in another vehicle.

Officers later located the Kia and impounded it for further investigation, the release states.

Lowery was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

According to the release, there was one injured passenger in the car who was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and no citations have been issued pending an investigation, the release states.