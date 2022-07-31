PREP FOOTBALL: Springdale Har-Ber to open season early at War Memorial Stadium

Springdale Har-Ber will have the biggest stage in the state all to itself in the opening week of the prep football season.

Har-Ber will play Little Rock Parkview at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, a night before the opening Friday night of the season for most teams.

"That's a neat opportunity to get it kicked off and go play in that stadium," Wildcats Coach Chris Wood said. "It's a special place to play. Every team dreams of ending their year there so we'll get in there and get a feel for it. It's always good to have that vision and goal and understand that feel. You want to be back when the leaves are off the trees in December. That's the ultimate goal but to be able to start our season there is special." Little Rock Catholic also plays its home games at War Memorial Stadium and is scheduled to play North Little Rock also week zero so Parkview asked Har-Ber to move the game up a day.

"We were all for starting off the season in Little Rock on a Thursday," Wood said. "It was a no-brainer."

Parkview has been one of the more talented teams in the state over the past couple of seasons and moves to the 5A-Central this season.

"The challenge is that Little Rock Parkview is unbelievably talented," Wood said. "They're really good. That's a special group there. Our mindset is we're going to play a very tough nonconference schedule. Sometimes it's come out on the positive and sometimes we've gotten a little bit of a black eye, but I wouldn't do it any other way. It's a neat experience playing these elite programs."

Har-Ber concluded summer workouts this past week by hosting a team camp for the second week in a row, going against Bentonville and Southside. The three teams did deviate from the usual team camp format, however.

"The last two have been really good for us," Wood said. "We were able to come in and break it down into more parts than whole. In the team camps, it's the whole, 11-man football going against somebody. We designed these camps more like the NFL in working the parts. For us, it was a lot of offensive line versus defensive line, working twist game and pass protection, working situations that they're going to see. In fall camp, it's hard to have the days where your ones go against the ones. This was that opportunity for everybody. We worked on the parts, slowed it down, and coaches were coaching for every program. It wasn't about how many reps we got, it was about the quality of the reps."

Har-Ber will scrimmage at Owasso, Okla., on Aug. 18. After the season opener against Parkview, the Wildcats will play their home opener against Bixby, Okla;, on Sept. 2.

JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE

Coach on 2nd stint

Jeff Stewart returns to Westside after spending four years combined in Oklahoma and far eastern Arkansas at Barton.

Stewart was just hired four weeks ago and has been taking his Rebels through night workouts in preparation for the season.

"We're learning and they've got a great attitude," Stewart said. "We've been practicing at night, and I've been thrilled every night I've come in here. I'm real pleased with their attitude and their work ethic. They're trying to learn and staying positive."

Stewart has about 20 players at workouts but is expecting more once school begins.

"We're trying to get the word out," Stewart said. "They didn't have a coach for a while."

Stewart was the head coach at Westside from 2010 through 2017 before leaving on amiable terms.

"I bought property when I was here and thought it was a good place to live," Stewart said. "It's like coming home. They were happy to see me and I was happy to see them."

Stewart is a veteran coach, who began his head coaching career at Woodlawn in 1993. He also was head coach at Hermitage for two stints, at England and at Gentry.

Westside will travel to Danville for a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 16 before beginning the regular season at Dover on Aug. 26. Westside travels to Yellville-Summit and Two Rivers the next two Friday nights before playing its home opener on Sept. 16 against England.

BOONEVILLE

Down a player

The Bearcats have already lost one of their leading players for at last most of the season.

Brooks Herrera broke his leg on a collision at first base trying to beat out a bunt in the AA American Legion State Tournament championship game at the end of June.

"It could be a season-ending injury or it could be very late in the season when he gets back," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "I hate to see it for him. He's been working really hard. It hurts."

Herrera was the Most Valuable Player for the state-champion Forsgren American Legion team.

Herrera ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns on just 30 carries last year for the Bearcats.

Defensively, he had 24-1/2 tackles with three interceptions.

He also returned punts for the Bearcats.

Senior Trace Hall will be counted on to take up a lot of the hole left by Herrera's injury.

"He started on defense last year and played sparingly on offense for us last year," Crowley said. "He had a really good track season and had a good off-season. He's looked really good in workouts so far. We're expecting big things from him. He's going to have to be the one that steps in and replaces Brooks for the time being."

Hall was fifth in the Class 3A state track meet in the 100 meter dash with a time 11.38 and was sixth in the 200 meter dash at 23.51. Both were the top times among juniors.

"Trace and Brooks are probably neck and neck on who our fastest guys are," Crowley said. "He's been doing really, really good."

Booneville will travel to Dardanelle on Aug. 16 for its scrimmage. Booneville opens the regular season at Pine Bluff Dollarway on Aug. 26, hosts rival Ozark on Sept. 2 and hosts Harding Academy on Sept. 16.

PARIS

Storms hit Eagles

The Eagles had the end of their summer workouts interrupted by thunderstorms that rolled through the area last week.

"I was shocked and got up to the high school and had power there," Paris coach Jeff Weaver said. "About 80 or 85 percent of the town was without power. For two days, I told the kids if they can get here it's great but we're not going to hold it against them. That Monday, we had about 50 percent turnout. On Tuesday, we probably had 80 percent. It didn't damage any of our facilities, but we had families that suffered for a few days. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and we're on for bigger and better things now."

Paris will count on senior Mason Bradley, who will be a three-year starter at linebacker but will be counted on at running back this season.

Bradley will be the most experienced player on the field for the young Eagles.

"We're young and inexperienced," Weaver said. "We're going to play hard and have fun. Why do it if it's no fun. We'll be OK."

Paris will host Magazine in its scrimmage game on Aug. 16 and opens the season at Waldron on Aug. 26. The Eagles play their home opener against Mansfield on Sept. 2.

MOUNTAINBURG

Dragons at work

The Dragons have been mostly working late in the afternoons and in the evening with most of the senior high players working at day jobs.

"We are looking alright," Mountainburg coach Zach Dean said. "It's hard to get everybody there together and mixing junior and senior high just so junior high can get some reps. I think we'll be alright once the season gets here and we have a regular schedule."

Shay Pixley and Ky Baldwin have been working at quarterback.

"They're looking good," Dean said. "We're looking at Ky at running back as well. He's really more of a running quarterback and Shay is more of a throwing quarterback. We've been looking at both of them in the backfield."

As in the past, Mountainburg will not play a scrimmage game and will open the regular season at Danville before hosting Cedarville in the annual Battle for the Treasure Chest on Sept. 9.

ALMA

Ending on good note

The Airedales concluded summer workouts at Elkins last week in a three-way 7-on-7 camp on positive note with senior quarterback Joe Trusty looking good heading into fall camp.

"Joe was throwing about as good as I've ever seen," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "He was relaxed and accurate and making the right reads. There were a couple of times that things were covered and he pulled it down to run. I know it was 7 on 7, but those are signs of him growing and maturing."

Receivers Drake Stogsdill, Ian Rhoades, Demetrius Parish and Jackson Daily all made phenomenal catches in their summer finale in the second week of 7-on-7 competition against Greenwood and Elkins.

"They did, last week when we went against Elkins and Greenwood I thought we were just okay and had too many drops," Bush said. "I was frustrated with them and we had a visit about that. We focused on that in practices. Today, I was fired up about all of them. We've got some dudes that can catch it. We've got some depth there, too."

Alma will begin fall camp on Aug. 1 with workouts at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before going in the mornings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when they will live scrimmage in a mock game at 7 a.m.

"We'll go six days that first week," Bush said. "It will be two-hour practices, film study and lots of meetings."

Alma travels to Ozark for a scrimmage on Aug.15 at 6 p.m. The Airedales open the regular season at home against Van Buren in the 76th Battle of Crawford County.

FARMINGTON

Productive summer

Farmington Coach J.R. Eldridge spent last summer just trying to learn who his players were and trying to instill a new culture after taking over the Cardinals' program after highly successful stints at Arkadelphia and North Little Rock.

With a full year under their belts, the Cardinals were able to practice much faster this summer, said Eldridge.

"Last summer we were still just trying to figure out who could play where and trying to teach every aspect of our offense and defense," Eldridge said. "This summer, we were able to get a lot more accomplished because we did not have to spend as much time making sure our guys were in the right places."

Farmington is primed to have a big season with the return of junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who passed for 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns and was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

The Cardinals enter the season with a chance to win the 5A-West Conference title, but must contend with league newcomers Shiloh Christian and Prairie Grove, which both bumped up from Class 4A, along with league power Harrison.

"I feel like we're had great leadership from our coaching staff and great attendance from our players this summer," said Eldridge, who has 78 players on the roster heading into Monday's first fall practice. "So that has been a plus. And just our players wanting to be at the field house and wanting to get better.

"We just want to have a mentality where we want to compete, whether it's practice or at a team camp, no matter who we're going against. I feel like our players have grown into a tough mentality, and just approach every day with a competitive mindset."

The Cardinals will travel to Van Buren for a scrimmage on Aug. 16, before opening the season at Greenbrier on Friday, Aug. 26.

