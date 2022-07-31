Prostate Cancer Foundation fundraiser to raise awareness

The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation describes its new event -- Bourbon, Beards and Blue Ribbons -- as a night "celebrating the refined sites, sounds and tastes of the sophisticated adventurer."

The event is Aug. 11 at Chenal Country Club. The "beards" part of the name is the No Shave Club, a group of men who support the foundation during its No Shave November initiative. Its founding 23 members will be honored at the event. Light blue ribbons symbolize prostate cancer.

Money the night raises will be used to increase awareness of the importance of getting prostate cancer screenings.

"Men, as you know, really don't take as good of care of themselves as they should," says Bill Fletcher of Williamson Insurance Agency who is an inaugural No Shave Club member. "Cancer is scary," he says, "so it is good to have a sounding board with the foundation. ... I have never had cancer, but this is a sounding board you can go to. It is a great cause and something I am excited to be a part of."

Another founding member -- Derek Lewis II -- says he was interested in getting involved because of his work with the Arkansas Medical, Dental & Pharmaceutical Association.

"It's a health care organization of Black physicians, dentists and pharmacists that focuses on health equity and prostate cancer because there is an equity issue particularly for Black men," Lewis says.

Lewis knows first-hand about prostate cancer.

"I have friends who have been impacted," he says. "One of my best friends passed away early. He passed away maybe two to three years ago, and he was less than 50."

Fletcher says cancer runs in his family.

"It means a lot to me because my father had prostate cancer, and I know a bunch of the founding board members of the foundation. ... My mom had cancer and my father had cancer. It gets your attention," Fletcher says.

Chris Collier, executive director of the foundation, says in a news release the event will be the organization's largest this year.

"We're opting for a fun, interactive evening as opposed to the traditional sit-down dinner and dance. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in eight different experiences we're calling 'Odyssey adventures,' ranging from axe throwing to fly-fishing casting demonstrations, and, for our gentlemen guests, a custom beard bar courtesy of Capitol Barber Shop," Collier says.

KTHV 11's Tom Brannon will be the guest emcee.

Lewis says he is involved because the foundation's work is important -- especially for Black men.

"Black men are 1.7 times more likely to get prostate cancer and 2.1 times more likely to die from it," he says, adding that it is important to raise money for the foundation so word can be spread about prostate cancer screening and testing in rural parts of the state.

"Access is an issue, so making sure that their team can coordinate community-type events so they can do those types of screenings, I think, is important," Fletcher says.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men and the second leading cause of cancer deaths, but it's nearly 100% survivable if detected early, according to the foundation.

"Pandemic lifestyle changes caused ... too many people to put off their regular health exams, potentially allowing a treatable condition to grow deadly," according to the foundation's website.

The No Shave Club is made up of men ages 45-65 from across the state who have committed to supporting the organization this year.

"We are all ages, races and different backgrounds," Fletcher says. "We've got a few doctors and people from all over the state."

The other members of the inaugural No Shave Club class are:

• David Ashmore, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Rockefeller Cancer Institute

• Dr. Kyle Basham, Baptist Health Urology Clinic in Fort Smith

• Robert Burnett, Bank of America

• William Clark, Clark Contractors

• John Curreri, Edward Jones

• Dr. Fred Divers, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs

• Dr. Xiang Gao, CARTI

• Kenny Gunderman, CEO of Uniti

• Scott Hamilton, CEO of the Urban League of Arkansas

• Muskie Harris, 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock

• Dr. Nirmal Kilambi, Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates

• Dr. Jason Lofton, Lofton Family Clinic and Wellness in De Queen

• State Rep. Fredrick Love of Little Rock

• Dwight Moore, Dish Network

• Dr. Robert Muldoon, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs

• Hank Neely, Ernst & Young

• Harold Perrin, First Security Bank of Jonesboro

• David Raath, Hatcher Enterprises

• Ron Rainey, University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture

• Stephen Raborn, Raymond James

• Darrin Williams, CEO of Southern Bancorp Inc.

More information about the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation can be found at arprostatecancer. org.