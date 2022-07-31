Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 5-8.

Commissioner In Circuit to RSS Comm 2013-LC13-AR, MLRH, LLC., L3, River Market Place (a.k.a: Ls1-3 B16, Pope), $13,550,000.

100 University, LLC., to Alan D. Sheridan; Yolanda R Sheridan; Alan And Yolanda Sheridan Trust, Pt SE NE 1-1N-13W, $5,085,000.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Agree Stores, LLC., Treadco Tract A Replat-River, $4,600,688.

Woodcrest Company, LLLP., to NLR IND, LLC., 4300 Stockton Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B3, Springhill Development, $4,300,000.

City Of Little Rock to Blue Stem LR, LLC., Various Parts Section 21-1N-11W, $3,495,145.

Central Arkansas Supply System, Inc., to RQL Sherwood, LLC., L4-R B12, Longstreth, $2,125,000.

MidArk Houses, LLC., to Casa Technology Ventures, Inc., 214 N. Elm St., Jacksonville. L2 B16, Town Of Jacksonville, $1,794,674.

Mass, LLC., to KRE5-Epic, LLC., 98A Hominy Hill Road, Little Rock. Pt SE 26-1N-14W; Ls21-22 B14, Boulevard Heights, $1,650,000.

B & A Little Rock, LLC., to Altius Investors, LLC., L2A, McDonald's Replat, $1,436,900.

Walter M. Ebel, III; The Laventana Personal Residence Trust, to Peter Treadwell, Jr.; Laura N. Treadwell, 10 Sunset Drive, Cammack Village. Lot G, Pinnacle Point Replat-Cammack Woods, $1,400,000.

Donald J. Marshall, Jr., to Michael Lane Blanscet; Jennifer Paff Blanscet, 56 Deauville Circle, Little Rock. L7 B85, Chenal Valley, $1,350,000.

J.C. Lindsey; T.W. Lindsey to Andrew Perin; Rebecca Perin; The Perin Living Trust, 5321 Centerwood Road, Little Rock. Ls107-108, Prospect Terrace No.2, $1,255,000.

Robert Cody Fow; Caroline Fow to Mauricio Garcia Saenz DeSicila; Ana Paula Terrazas Galvan, 12 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock. L6 B10, Chenal Valley, $1,080,000.

Russell K. Simmonds; Mary S. Simmonds to Chris Adair Carson, 16 Hickory Pointe Cove, Little Rock. L8, Hickory Pointe, $1,050,000.

CI Topline, LLC., to Yen K. Doan, 5720 S University Ave., Little Rock. L2A, Owen Henderson Replat, $700,000.

Kristopher Sean Upton; Karen Suzanne Upton to Morel Belk, 112 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock. L20 B102, Chenal Valley, $679,000.

Andre R. Paixao to Angela E. Waldrip; Angela E. Waldrip Revocable Trust, 407 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock. L26 B109, Chenal Valley, $670,000.

Shiv Kumar Agarwal; Nidhi Agarwal to Vikramaditya Dumpa; Indirapriya Darshini Avulakunta, 10 Miramar Court, Little Rock. L18 B109, Chenal Valley, $654,000.

Michelle Knosp; Matthew Reel to John Stack; Kristen Long, 1445 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock. L9, Rockwater Village Phase II, $650,000.

Carol E. Shield; Warfield Homes to Michael Elliott; Tracy Elliott, L29 B66, Chenal Valley, $638,250.

Richard F. Griffiths to David C. Holt; Sevawn Holt, 4 Cypress Cove, Little Rock. L235R, Cypress Point Replat, $630,000.

Frank Mason Templeton to John Eckart; Tanja Eckart, 39 Drew Drive, Little Rock. L15, Georganne Estates, $607,000.

James G. Salmon; Estate of Tom R. Salmon to C.A.T. Industrial Properties, LLC., Ls36-37, RF Harwell's-Jelce, $600,000.

Jack Ferguson, LLC., to Shane Warbington; Wendy Warbington, 34113 Lakeview West Drive, Roland. L12, Lakeview West, $594,382.

Wilber Lee Gentry, Jr.; Shelly P. Gentry to Murad Hassan Elsaidi, 1612 Loyola Drive, Little Rock. L20 B7, The Villages Of Wellington, $532,000.

Megan L. Herring; Patrick S Strickland to Elliot M. Rubenstein; Erin Reagan O'Neil, 4 Oxeye Lane, Little Rock. L104 B2, Woodlands Edge, $520,000.

Laura Huffman to Rebel Properties, LLC., 408 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L4 B2, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $506,000.

Annie Feltus Lindsey; Matt Lindsey to Walter McSpadden; Erin McSpadden, 7 Reynard Court, Little Rock. L4, Foxcroft, $502,000.

Chauncey N. Taylor; Angela R. Taylor; Chauncey N. And Angela R. Taylor Living Trust to Muhammad Waqas, 149 Cove Creek Court, Little Rock. L11 B19, Woodlands Edge, $477,540.

Sung W. Rhee; Eunju Kang to Causley Edwards, 58 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock. L18 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $475,000.

L & D Investment Properties, LLC., to Jacob E. Hall, 505 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock. L11 B6, Sienna Lake, $465,000.

James Pearce; Phyllis Pearce to Sharks Of Fair Park Investments, LLC., L7 B20, CO Brack, $450,000.

Shane D. Warbington; Wendy J. Warbington to Thomas A. Davis; Stacis K. Davis, 26 Chenay Drive, Little Rock. L3 B63, Chenal Valley, $425,000.

Clayton P. Nelson; Racheal M. Nelson to Charles F. Hall; Susan E. Hall; Charles F. Hall And Susan E. Hall Revocable Living Trust L13R, Brushwood Estates Phase II Replat, $415,000.

Abha Choudhary; Manish Raj to Mark Madison, 35 Glasgow Court, Little Rock. L19 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $407,700,

New Horizon Properties, LLC., to Clayborne S. Stone, 622 N Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls19-20 B22, Lincoln Park, $407,500.

Josh Malone; Jennifer Malone to Saxion Enterprises, LLC., 418 E. 15th St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B54, Original City Of Little Rock $400,000.

Parkstone Properties, LLC., to Naveen K. Yarlagadda; Sushma Doppalapudi, 2 Bishop Place, Little Rock. L44, Bishop Place, $387,000.

DSR Homes, LLC., to Jamaes Reese Gray; JoAnn Gray, 861 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L27, Millers Glen Phase 5, $386,000.

Roger C. Coburn, Jr.; Coburn Living Trust, to JTBarnsh, LLC., L71 B3, Wildwood Place, $385,000.

Daniel H. Daugherty; Cynthia G. Daugherty to Lauren Elizabeth Ballard; William Gregory Ballard, Jr., 25 Huntington Road, Little Rock. L145, Foxcroft 3rd, $381,000.

Timothy Dale Linder; Mary Barlow Linder to Paula Jo Lukas; Mark William Lukas, 1001 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L22, Millers Glen Phase 2, $375,000.

Alan W. Nansel; Lynda G. Nansel to Marquis Creggett, 6 Mountain Ridge Cove, Maumelle. L62R B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $375,000.

Dustin Noland to HPA III Acquisitions 1, LLC., L44, Riverland Heights Single-Family Detached, $370,000.

Sevawn Shawn Foster to William N. Whatley; Suzanne M. Jones, 11 Wildcreek Cove, Little Rock. L97 B3, Wildwood Place, $365,000.

Ali Rafatnia to Alicia Brown, 37 Bishop Place, Little Rock. L17, Bishop Place, $362,000.

Sowards Contracting Services, Inc., to Charles Dale Faulkner, Jr., 1606 Lost Creek Drive, Jacksonville. L26, Lost Creek Estates Phase I, $357,000.

Derek James Patrick; Sarah Elizabeth Patrick to Michael Wayne Turner, 7517 S. Glenn Drive, Sherwood. L13 B5, Glenn Hills, $350,000.

Mar-Lis Enterprises, LLC., to Andrew Graham; Rebecca Graham, 10613 Brazos Valley Lane. Little Rock. L16 B43, Pleasant Valley, $350,000.

Gregory L. Mosser to Cory Ray Davis; Jordan Elizabeth Davis, 6 Edenfield Cove, Little Rock. L22 B5, Hickory Ridge Phase V, $350,000.

Larry H. Mougeot; Kristen L. Mougeot; Mougeot Family Revocable Trust to Justin M. Acri, 38 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock. L15 B9, Pleasant Valley, $350,000.

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc., to Annmarie Fleming, 5600 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L38, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $350,000.

Sharon Kay Jackson; James Leigh James Jackson (dec'd) to Jessica C. Eubanks; Todd M. Eubanks, 14810 Wild Oak Lane, Roland. Pt SE SW 18-3N-14W, $350,000.

Austin Briehl to Haval L. Aarif; Hannah L. Eisenberg, 9224 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L52, Miller's Glen, $349,000.

Rolando N. Valls; Tanya M. Calls to Ryan Liles; Lauren Liles, 35 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L68, Riverland, $336,000.

Peggy Barnes Gram to Anna May Bird, L13, Longleaf Cove, $335,000.

TCB Investments, LLC., to VBKH, LLC., 119 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock. L82, Walter No.2; L3 B4 & L11 B5, Bradford Place; 19, Longview; L425, Southwest Phase IV, $333,000.

Elizabeth B. Kemp to Susan Long, 32 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock. L179, Foxcroft 4th, $325,000.

Prestige Homes & More, LLC., to Westside FP Ventures, LLC., 5504 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L4 B7, Overbrook, $310,000.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens, to Courtney Breanne Johnson; Garrett Logan Johnson, 853 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L28, Millers Glen Phase 5, $308,540.

Tolson Investments, Inc., to Paul J. Lucas; Angelica Ellise Tolson, Pt SE NW & Pt NE SW 25-2N-15W, $300,000.

Jimmy Sandifer; Richard Avery to Dylan Boone; Amber Boone, 17100 Crooked Oak Drive, Sherwood. L1, Bent Tree Estates, $300,000.

B & P Properties, LLC., to Tham Nguyen, LLC., 5119 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock. L8A B201, Park Hill NLR Replat, $300,000.

Nick Gowen to Cassandra Collier; Christopher Collier, 6904 Lucerne Drive, Little Rock. L190, Briarwood, $299,900.

Stacey D. Stafford; Angela C. Staford to Anna Catherine Davis. 25715 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NE NW 31-2N-14W, $299,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Phiffany Spruill; Destinee Spruill, 13525 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L300, Ashley Downs Phase I, $298,000.

Michael D. Huckabee; Janet M. Huckabee to Cheryl Taylor Unit 4, Claremore Court HPR, $297,000.

Thomas Wendler to Charisse Davis, 4624 Brandywine Cove, Sherwood. L15, Club Cove, $293,880.

Jacob Amis to Paolo Martinelli; Stephanie Martinelli, L34 B6, Walton Heights, $290,000.

Richard W. Evans, Jr.; Jennifer K. Evans to John Fitzhugh; Victoria Fitzhugh, 4505 Old Oak Drive, Little Rock. L27, Secluded Hills Phase I, $290,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC., to Marvin Coke Reeves, IV; Thelma Bates, 11 Millbrook Court, Little Rock. L381, Colony West 5th, $288,000.

Drew J. Morgan; Sarah E. Morgan,to Benjamin Clayton Ghormley, 1906 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L100, Colony West 4th, $280,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Vanessa Candace Michau; Damien Michau, 110 Cherrybark Drive, Little Rock. L8 B5, Woodcreek, $275,000.

Angela Moon-Washington to Community Living, Inc., L11 B3, Walton Heights, $266,500.

Josiah Scandle; Jennifer Scandle to Taitmon Lynch; Phebe Hall, 1813 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L207, Base Meadows Phase IA, $260,000.

Stephanie Lynn Harkness; Stephanie Ferguson; Donavan Alexander Harkness to Crystal Ann Adams; Kendrick Leo Adams, 135 Congressional Drive, Little Rock. L171, Kenwood Estates Phase IB, $260,000.

Herman Lewis to Kendra Annese Nolan, 8217 W. 23rd St., Little Rock. Pt NW SE 11-1N-13W, $253,000.

Hatsue McDonald; Billy J. McDonald (dec'd) to Sarah Jessica Gray; Bryant Carl Gray, 46 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L23 B17, Overbrook, $252,500.

Cindy K. Childers; Mona M. McClelland; Childers-McClelland Family Trust to Carmen Korhbandi, 235 E. A Ave., North Little Rock. L8 B9, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Earp Franklin Jennings, III; Abby Olivier Jennings to Mary Ruth Stewart; Trent Stewart, L5 B11, Fulton, $248,000.

Martin C. Cass; Hendrika W. Cass to Nathan Kinghorn; Tawny L. Kinghorn, 7913 Jacksonville Conway Road, Jacksonville. Pt E/2 SE 32-4N-11W, $245,500.

Raymond Dennis Lowe; Lena Marie Lowe to Heather Nicole Hawkins, 39 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L142, North Pointe, $245,000.

Brian M. Cress; Sara E. Hunt Cress to Jessica Helen Harris; Jacob M. Harris, 7224 Gap Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L86 B2, Gap Creek, $242,000.

Thomas Brawders; Laura Brawders to Keith R. Parker, 4600 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B19, Lakewood, $240,000.

Maegan Pritchett Kilbury to Brad Kilbury; Mary Piker, 1509 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B50, Indian Hills, $240,000.

Soon Kim to Donald Ray Chambers; Kathryn Elizabeth Chambers, 1213 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood. L117, Silver Creek Phase III, $240,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP, to David T. Goya; Robyn L. Goya, 1812-1814 S. Summit St., Little Rock. L4 B43, Centennial, $238,700.

Mark W. Jenkins, Jr.; Courtney Jenkins to Vivian Bryant. 530 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L34 B107, Park Hill NLR, $238,530.

Carl E. Moore; Bobbie J. Moore to Hugh Jon Rode, 1604 Circledale Road, North Little Rock. L8 B2, Overbrook, $238,000.

Mehmet Adalar to Alison Elizabth Zafasi; Grace Elizabeth Zafasi, 10 Cherry Leaf Cove, Little Rock. L26 B13, Cherry Creek, $235,500.

Liang Li; Xinyue Hu to Adama Issah, 12218 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L6 B3, Cherry Creek, $235,000.

Common Ground Properties, LLC., to Nancy Nolan, 416 E. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B402, DuVal (DuVall), $230,000.

Michelle Cook; Michelle Greenwell; Tracy Cook to James Castelli; Patricia A. Castelli, 7509 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B49, Indian Hills, $225,000.

Jacob Heese to Laketra Renee Nelson, 905 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L5, Jason Terrace Phase 10, $225,000.

Howard A. Daniels; David A. Rickard to Bulldog Properties, LLC., L4, Ellis Acres, $223,000.

Fred J. Osborne; Kathie D. Osborne to Jay Calhoun; Yancy Cundall, 415 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. L11, Stempel, $221,000.

R & LBV Children's Properties, LLC., to Cooper White; Amanda White, 700 Bryan St., Little Rock. L6 B21, Success, $220,000.

Aileen Wamsley to Kari Plants; Benjamin C. Braswell, 3308 S. Ridge Drive, Jacksonville. L40, Western Hills Phase II, $220,000.

Steven Kris Fischer; Steven Kris Fischer Revocable Trust; Lisa G. Fischer; Lisa G. Fischer Revocable Trust to Mark A. Stodola; Joellen Stodola, 7523 Gable Drive, Little Rock. Ls11-13 B3, Sunset Heights, $217,500,

Three Sons Properties, LLC., to K&D Vets Properties, LLC., 805 Virginia Circle, Jacksonville. L23 B2, Eastview Section 3; L20 B3, WW Keaton's 2nd; L15 B2, WW Keaton; L101, Liberty; Pt SE 29-3N-10W, $215,000.

JLP, LLC., to Christopher Marshall Nolen; Polly Anne Nolen, 15 Havenwood Lane, Maumelle. L43, Random Oaks Valley, $213,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Steven Pawera; The John C. Pawera Living Trust L73, Otter Creek Community Phase 1, $210,000.

Casey Barnes; Hannah Barnes to Jonathan Tomasello; Nicholas Johnson, 2 Forest Circle, Little Rock. L37R B3, Woodland Hills Phase II, $210,000.

Michael Daouda to Sarah M. Lohnes, 12224 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L86, Pleasant Forest I, $210,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tamia Grady; Tacarra Grady, 1716 Peony St., North Little Rock. L548, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $209,000.

Christopher R. Fairchild to LaKeisha R. Lucas; Kenneth R. Lucas, 2008 Cub Trail, Sherwood. L4 B1, Bear Paw Phase I, $206,000.

Rockville Properties, LLC., to Christian Olson, L2 B6, Holt's Industrial; L10 B6, Missouri Pacific, $205,000.

Zachary Dunn Hall; Leah Marie Hall to Hunter S. Martin, 25 Brookridge Drive, Little Rock. L62, Brookfield Section 3, $203,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to GK Girasol L97, Brentwood Phase II, $200,000.

Mitchel Lincoln to Kari Malone, 1000 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L117, Kingwood Place, $198,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Lanika Thomas; Ronnikukica Hayes, 1813 Peony St., North Little Rock. L553, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $198,000.

James E. Fletcher to David Honorable; Demetria Honorable, 10301 Republic Lane, Little Rock. L26, Majestic Oaks, $195,000.

Stephen L. Cumnock; Stephen L. Cumnock Revocable Trust to RQM, LLC., 6501 Kenwood Road, Little Rock. L82, Cammack Woods, $195,000.

Ronald D. Starnes; Betty E. Starnes to Heather L. Simmons, 47 Brookridge Drive, Little Rock. L19, Brucewood, $195,000.

Marcia Dunbar; Sean Dunbar to Jill Alison Davenport; Daniel Cossu; Sequoia Revocable Joint Living Trust L379, Pleasantree 1st, $192,000.

Helen M. Robinson to Jason Hinton, 1 Danbury Lane, Jacksonville. L265, Stonewall Phase III-B, $192,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Raeven Ward, 1804 Peony St., North Little Rock. L546, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $190,490.

Patty G. Homsley; Estate Of Wayne Vaughn to Bill V. Minier; Joby Minier, 10818 Bambino St., Jacksonville. Pt E/2 NE 20-4N-11W (Ls3-5, Toni Heights Phase I Unrecorded), $190,000.

Dwight H. Garrett; Lois L. Garrett to Bobbie J. Ferguson; Moses P. Ferguson, L124, Northlake Phase II, $190,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Galt Taggart Capital, LLC., 3708 Tudor Drive, Little Rock. L30, Westbrook, $190,000.

Rebecca Beard to Rosaio Ochoa Deguerra, 4620 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock. L9 B6, Lakewood, $184,500.

Audra Hinton; Brian Hinton to Andrew Crook; Jessica L. E. Crook, 12 Connolly Court, Little Rock. L640, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-3, $183,500.

June E. Spangler to Kevin Spangler; Linda D. Fielding, 109 Jack Evans Court, Sherwood. L9, Calva, $180,000.

Barbara Lea Cordell; Huie Cordell (dec'd); Scottie V York, III; Teresa York Shirley; Carl York Goss to K5 Properties Of Maumelle, LLC., 13914 Overstreet Road, Maumelle. Pt SE NE 21-3N-13W, $175,000.

Bradley J. Kilbury to Wesley Goad, 3917 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L11, Fausett's Replat- Hackett Place/Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

ECBB 82, LLC., to Donald Marshall; Valecia Marshall, Unit 322 Bldg 300, Chenal Woods HPR, $175,000.

Elizabeth S. Dowell to Double Trouble, LLC., 106 Willow Grove Court, Sherwood. L27 B2, Willowood, $170,000.

Tracie Jo Lawson; TBH Revocable Trust to Joel Edmund Anderson; Egil Anderson, 10 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock. L49, Sturbridge Phase I, $170,000.

Rose Acceptance, Inc., to DLC, LLC., L19 B127, Park Hill NLR, $167,360.

Justin M. McCullough; Lilly Ann McCullough to Prestige Homes & More, LLC., L80, Northlake Phase II, $165,000.

Katie Sasher to Michael D. Goldsberry; Winona J Goldsberry, Unit 51 Bldg 11, Reservoir Heights HPR, $161,000.

Darrell Geisler; Terry Geisler; Darrell And Terry Geisler Family Trust to Drew Williams; Claire Williams, 7 Mohave St., Sherwood. L60, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No.2, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Genuine Capital Management, LLC., 6522 Stonehedge Road, North Little Rock. L27 B4, Delta Lawn, $160,000.

Kari Plants to Dakota Hollaway, 307 Lynnewood Drive, Jacksonville. L20, Deerewood, $160,000.

Maurey Gault; Maurey Miller; Asbury Gault to ComfyLiving, LLC., L33, Fairhills, $155,000.

Judy A. Miller; Dennis R. Miller (dec'd) to Karen K. Page, 1035 Richard St., Jacksonville. L10 B4, Ferrell, $153,500.

D & B Management, Inc., to Rebecca Satterwhite, 13415 Buddenberg Lane, North Little Rock. L38, Clinton Acres Unrecorded, $153,000.

Mary K. Chacon; Mary K. Gusewelle to Molly Ray, 314 Booker St., Little Rock. L3 B2, Hicks- Boones, $152,500.

John A. Delaware, Jr.; Lynntia P. Delaware to Simone White Walls, 5 Java Court, Little Rock. L141, Greenwood Acres Phase III, $152,000.

Kimberly Nguyen; Sonny L. Nguyen to JoAnna Patrice Green, 4224 Pike Ave., North Little Rock. Ls11-12 B1, Henry, $150,000.