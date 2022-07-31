Sloan named interim dean of UA’s Fulbright College

Kathryn Sloan will begin Monday as interim dean of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the university’s largest college.

Sloan, 61, is a former chair of the UA Department of History and a UA faculty member since August 2004.

Todd Shields, appointed in 2014 as Fulbright College dean after serving in an interim role, is leaving UA to become chancellor of Arkansas State University.

John Thomas, a UA spokesman, said Shields’ last day at UA is expected to be on or before Aug. 12, and that he’ll help with a “smooth transition” for the college.

Fulbright College “is a place where I grew as a teacher, scholar, mentor, and leader,” Sloan said in a statement.

“I am delighted to return as interim dean and collaborate with its stellar leaders, faculty, staff, and students to advance its mission,” Sloan said.

Interim Provost Terry Martin made the appointment, Thomas said, and he added in an email that “details regarding the search at the dean position will be released at a later date.” While Sloan has in recent weeks served as UA’s interim vice provost for academic affairs, her most recent appointment before that was as vice provost for faculty affairs, a position she held for nearly three years.

“Kathy is an excellent teacher, scholar and one of the most well-respected faculty members on our campus,” Martin said in a statement. “Her experience and service will provide stability to the Fulbright College during this transition, and I know she will be a great leader to help continue to advance its mission.” Sloan’s salary as interim dean will be $285,000, Thomas said. Before stepping into the role, Sloan’s salary is $238,012.

Shields earns $314,100 as Fulbright dean, a UA spokesman has said.



