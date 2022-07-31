Sections
GOOD AS GOLD

‘Solid Gold’ banquet

Horace Mann Transitional Class holds 50th reunion at The Venue by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:54 a.m.
Keynote speaker Daniel Black (center, kneeling) with scholarship winners, class officials and dignitaries at the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972's 50th "Solid Gold" Reunion banquet, held July 16, 2022, at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


A July 16 "Solid Gold" banquet at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock highlighted the 50th reunion of the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972.


Daniel Black, a faculty member at Clark Atlanta University who grew up in the Conway County town of Blackwell, was keynote speaker for an event that featured a lavish buffet dinner, a fashion showcase and the awarding of $41,000 in scholarships to 16 Little Rock high school graduates.

Dexter Doyne was master of ceremonies for the banquet. Daryl Menifee, a saxophonist and a 1972 graduate of John Marshall Harlan High School in Chicago, provided live entertainment.

Members of the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 were unable to graduate together due to Horace Mann closing as a high school after their junior year. They later reunited, having reunions every five years and holding regular fundraisers for the class's Edwin L. Hawkins "I Challenge You" scholarship program.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



