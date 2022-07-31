Sports Brief

COMMUNITY

Glidewell announces retirement from Fort Smith B&GC

Jerry Glidewell, the executive director of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, has announced his retirement after 32 years of leading the organization.

A reception honoring Glidewell will be held Sunday, Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 pm. at the Bakery District in Fort Smith.

Glidewell has worked as a Boys and Girls club director since 1979, first at the Johnson County Boys and Girls Club after his graduation from University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. He was later hired as the unit director of the Stephens Boys and Girls Club in Fort Smith, and was named the executive director in 1990.

"It's been a privilege to work with so many incredible people," said Glidewell in a news release. "Board members, volunteers, staff, alumni, sponsors, parents and club members. A special note of gratitude goes to those who have provided me guidance and wisdom during the journey. I've always considered my time at the club a calling, not a job."

Glidewell is one of just five executive directors of the Fort Smith organization in the past 94 years.