Top sophomore TE loving the Razorbacks

Sophomore tight end Davon Mitchell left Arkansas on Saturday feeling really good about the Razorbacks.

He visited Fayetteville on June 18 and returned for the Tailgate on the Hill cookout that featured about 25 prospects. Coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains have him thinking hard about Arkansas.

“I really like Arkansas,” Mitchell said. “I like the way they use their tight ends. Coach Pittman keeps it 100 with me, and Coach Loggains, so I want to play there one day.”

Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Allen, Texas, has 17 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other schools.

In addition to the coaches at Arkansas, Mitchell feels at home with the players, too.

“The players are real cool,” he said. “They’ll take time out and spend time with you and show you around. That’s something I really like about Arkansas.”

His teammates, ESPN 4-star junior quarterback Michael Hawkins and Hawkins' brother Maliek, a sophomore defensive back, also visited. The younger Hawkins received an offer from the Razorbacks during the visit.

Mitchell has visited Oklahoma, LSU, and North Texas. His parents also liked the visit to Arkansas.

“They really like it, too,” said Mitchell, who plans to attend the Razorbacks’ game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas. “I feel like it will be a good fit for me."