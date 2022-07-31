Sections
BUILDING TRUST

Trust Tree FUNdraiser benefits girls’ art camps

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:52 a.m.
Hannah Hooker and Keesha Bass on 07/16/2022 at Discover Trust Tree at the Museum of Discovery. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Trust Tree, an organization that provides music and art camps for girls, held a family friendly FUNdraiser, Discover Trust Tree, on July 16 at the Museum of Discovery.

Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and a signature cocktail named Girls Rocktown for the grown ups that was created and served by Joseph Brajcki and Andy Denton. There was also a photo booth and other activities.

Campers from this summer's songwriting camps provided entertainment along with a highlight reel from the summer camps. Trust Tree T-shirts designed by local artist Layet Johnson were available for purchase.

The funds raised at the event support the nonprofit's programs which benefit girls ages 8 to 18 and help with scholarships and instruments for the campers.

Sponsors included the museum, Rocktown Distillery, Pink House Alchemy, Loblolly Creamery and Lost Forty.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Trust Tree FUNdraiser benefits girls’ art camps

