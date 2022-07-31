UA commit Blocker posting big summer numbers

University of Arkansas point guard commitment Layden Blocker showed he was worthy of his 4-star prospect ranking being elevated after a strong showing in spring and summer basketball.

Blocker, 6-2, 180 pounds, averaged a third-best nine points per game for a Sunrise Christian of Kansas team that had one of the most talented rosters in the nation. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals per game as a junior.

The Buffaloes won the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference title in February. The league, in its first year, was made up of many of the elite programs in the nation.

Blocker wrapped up his summer at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam, where he averaged 14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists and shot 43.7% from the field, 27% from beyond the three-point line and 84.2% from the free-throw line while leading Bradley Beal to the Elite Eight of the event.

ESPN rates Blocker a high 4-star prospect, the No. 6 point guard and No. 27 overall recruit nationally. During Peach Jam, he led Bradley Beal to a 66-61 victory over the NJ Scholars, which has DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard in the nation.

Blocker had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, 1 of 2 from beyond the three-point line and hitting both of his free throws. Wagner had 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and was 0 for 3 from the three-point line. He also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Both made earned All Nike EYBL Peach Jam second-team honors for their play. Wagner averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

Blocker also showed well against ESPN 4-star point guard Solomon Ball in a 63-53 victory over Ball and Team Melo at Peach Jam. Blocker finished the game with a team-high 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block, while Ball had a team-high 11 points, 4 rebounds and an assist.

Blocker also outplayed ESPN 5-star small forward Matas Buzelis in Bradley Beal's 74-60 win over Expressions Elite at Peach Jam. Blocker had another team-high 22 points while having 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. He hit 8 of 15 from the field and 3 of 6 three-pointers.

Buzelis, 6-9, 195 pounds, had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. It was recently announced he would bypass college to play in the G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season. NBA Draft Room has projected him to a top-10 section in the 2024 NBA Draft.

During EYBL Session III in May at Louisville, Ky., Blocker had his best game of the session while playing against Wagner.

He had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists while sinking 3 of 5 three-pointers, including one to break a 56-56 tie as the shot clock expired to help Bradley Beal to a 62-56 victory over the NJ Scholars.

Wagner scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and was 1 of 5 from the three-point line. He also had 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Blocker shot 57.1% from the floor and 46.1% from three-point range during the event while averaging 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.6 steals, He was named All Nike EYBL Louisville first team.

For the spring and summer, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals in EYBL play. He shot 47.3% from the field, 34% from beyond the three-point line and 75.7% from the free throw line.

In the first Nike EYBL Session in April at Orlando, Fla., he earned first-team honors after averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. His shooting was red-hot, hitting 53% from the field and 54% from beyond the three-point line. He also shot 83% from the free-throw line.

He also proved to be one of the top players at the NBPA Camp in Orlando this summer while competing against many of the other elite prospects in the nation. He was name one of the 10 players selected for the All Star Team.

