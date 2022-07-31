UAPB signs former 4-star recruit Carter

The women's basketball roster at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is getting starrier by the month.

Former four-star recruit Corina Carter became the 12th signee and 11th college transfer to the Lady Lions for the 2022-2023 season, UAPB announced Friday. Carter, who most recently played at the University of Virginia, is also the second player from a Power Five conference to join Coach Dawn Thornton's program, committing one month after center Maori Davenport announced her arrival from the University of Georgia.

UAPB announced 10 other signees in late May.

"Basketball has always been my passion and I've been more than blessed to be able to continue on this journey," Carter said in a news release. "This opportunity gives me a new sense of freshness. New atmosphere, new team, new challenges, new commitments. The culture at UAPB already seems welcoming, wholesome and wholeheartedly somewhere I want to be."

Carter is a 5-foot-6 senior from San Antonio who came out of Converse (Texas) Judson High School as a 6A state champion, the 16th-ranked point guard and 64th-ranked player overall in the national class of 2019 by ESPNW. She spent her first two seasons (2019-2021) at the University of New Mexico, but she did not record any statistics at Virginia.

Her signing is "a great opportunity" for the Lady Lions, Thornton said, adding Carter can score on all three levels and her addition helps the team "hit a home run from a talent standpoint" with her fourth recruiting class to Pine Bluff.

"She's a tremendous athlete that has the vision to make the right pass and can be dependable shooting the ball from deep in rhythm," Thornton said. "We feel she has a high ceiling and by playing in our system, she will be able to maximize her potential."

In late June, Thornton landed the 6-foot-4 Davenport, who was a five-star performer and second-team USA Today All-USA Alabama performer from Troy in 2019. Davenport started her career at Rutgers University.

"Having an opportunity to play at an HBCU means a lot to me," Davenport said in June. "I chose UAPB because of the culture of the women's basketball program and the vibe that 'Coach T' and I have. Everything is centered around family and I immediately felt a bond with the staff and my teammates on my visit."

UAPB finished 13-16 last season but has gained a sort of momentum in the offseason with its recruiting class and recent announcement that it will begin the season hosting the University of Arkansas at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Nov. 7.