UAPB’s Carr set for post at Fisk

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chief academic officer Robert Carr Jr. has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.

Fisk announced Carr's hire last week.

Carr has held the same positions at UAPB since August 2017, according to his UAPB bio. He's been working closely with faculty and students to develop educational and scholarship goals, and he's worked with Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander to implement the university's strategic plan.

Carr said his last day at UAPB is Aug. 15, and he's scheduled to start at Fisk the next day.

"Fisk has a rich tradition as an elite private HBCU (historically Black college or university)," Carr said. "I've had plenty of experience at public colleges, but I wanted to see what it's like to work at a private HBCU. I graduated from a school like Fisk, so for me, this is like a homecoming of sorts."

Fisk is the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville and bridges master's programs to doctoral programs through a partnership with Vanderbilt University, according to its website.

Carr earned a bachelor's degree from Tougaloo College and holds master's degrees from Walden University and Oklahoma State University. He earned a doctorate from Oklahoma State as well.

According to a Fisk news release, Carr will oversee all academic departments, coordinate curricular initiatives, grant degrees, work with faculty on assignments and research programs, develop online courses, join accreditation committees for other schools and serve as an adviser to the University president. Carr said he was honored to join Fisk "at a time of momentous growth, excitement and attention to excellence" and plans to partner with President Vann Newkirk and others on delivering a vision of academic excellence.

A 20-year education veteran, Carr previously worked at Langston University and Jackson State University.